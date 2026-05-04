CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday morning and welcome to your KRIS 6 News Sunrise update for May 4th.

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with you to start your day. And yes, Star Wars fans know the date… May the Fourth be with you! We’re tracking several major stories this morning, including rising tensions in the Middle East impacting global shipping and gas prices, a major airline shutdown affecting travelers nationwide, and a playoff push for the Spurs.

Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

6 Things to Know: U.S. Navy to escort ships through Strait of Hormuz, Spirit Airlines shuts down operations

U.S. Navy to escort ships through Strait of Hormuz



Operation “Project Freedom” set to begin Monday

Global shipping disrupted for weeks

Iran warns U.S. action could violate ceasefire

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. Navy will begin escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz starting today. The mission, called “Project Freedom,” comes after Iran effectively shut down the critical shipping route following U.S. and Israeli strikes more than two months ago. The shutdown has stranded vessels from around the world and driven up gas prices globally. Iran is pushing back, warning that U.S. involvement could violate the current ceasefire. The president says any attempt to block the mission will be met with force.

Rudy Giuliani hospitalized



Former New York City mayor under medical care

Condition not publicly disclosed

No timeline for updates

Rudy Giuliani is now in the hospital. A spokesperson says he remains under medical care, but officials have not shared details about his condition. He is described as continuing to fight, with no further updates released at this time.

Two U.S. service members missing in Morocco



Disappeared during African Lion military exercise

Search underway involving multiple countries

Investigation ongoing

Two U.S. service members are missing in southwest Morocco. U.S. Africa Command says they disappeared during the African Lion military exercise near the Cap Draa training area, close to the city of Tan Tan. Search and rescue operations are underway, involving ground, air and maritime teams from the U.S., Morocco and partner nations. Officials say the situation remains under investigation.

Children’s toy recall over safety concerns



More than 227,000 plush toys affected

Risk tied to removable plastic cube

One reported injury involving a child

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents about a major toy recall. More than 227,000 “Stephan Baby Boo Bunnie and Friends” plush toys are being pulled due to a choking and laceration hazard. Officials say a removable water-filled plastic cube can break into sharp pieces. There have been 20 reports of the cube breaking, including one case where a child swallowed pieces. Parents are urged to remove the component immediately and contact the company for a refund or store credit.

Spirit Airlines shuts down operations



All flights canceled immediately

Refunds issued for card purchases

Rising fuel costs blamed for collapse

Spirit Airlines has officially shut down, impacting thousands of travelers. The airline says all flights are canceled effective immediately, and customer service is no longer available. Passengers who paid with a credit or debit card will receive automatic refunds. Those who used points or vouchers will get further instructions later. The company had been trying to recover from bankruptcy, but rising fuel costs tied to the war with Iran ultimately forced it to cease operations. Other major airlines are now offering capped fares and reduced pricing to help stranded passengers rebook.

Spurs tip off conference semifinals



Game one against Timberwolves tonight

Tipoff set for 8:30 p.m.

Anthony Edwards listed as questionable

The San Antonio Spurs are back in playoff action tonight. They take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the conference semifinals. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. The Timberwolves may be without star player Anthony Edwards, who is currently listed as questionable for game one.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann