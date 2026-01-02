6 Things to Know: U.S. measles cases reach highest level in decades, First supermoon of the year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday, Coastal Bend. It is Fri-yay, and Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are waking up with you on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

U.S. measles cases reach highest level in decades



CDC reports more than 2,000 measles cases nationwide

Highest annual total since 1992

Health officials urge vaccinations and good hygiene

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the United States has surpassed 2,000 measles cases for the first time in more than 30 years. The last time the country saw numbers this high was in 1992. Ongoing outbreaks, including one in South Carolina, continue to add dozens of cases each week. Here in the Coastal Bend, health officials report 478 flu cases and 2,015 flu-like cases so far. Experts continue to recommend staying up to date on vaccinations and practicing healthy hygiene habits.

Court appearance expected in New Year’s Eve attack plot



One suspect set for arraignment today

Group accused of planning attacks on New Year’s Eve parties

Federal arrests made during alleged rehearsal of plot

One of four people charged with planning attacks on New Year’s Eve celebrations in Southern California is expected to appear in court today. Federal authorities arrested the suspects last month in the Mojave Desert east of Los Angeles, saying they were rehearsing their plan. According to court documents, the suspects are from the Los Angeles area and are members of an offshoot group that promotes decolonization, tribal sovereignty, and opposition to capitalism.

ACA subsidies expire with the new year



Millions may see higher health insurance premiums

Enhanced subsidies were created during the pandemic

Lawmakers debating whether to extend them

Millions of Americans are now facing higher health insurance costs after enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expired with the new year. The additional subsidies were enacted during the pandemic and were not extended by lawmakers. The issue has been the focus of intense debate on Capitol Hill. The House is expected to vote later this month on a proposal to extend the subsidies for three years, but the plan faces significant challenges in the Senate.

Changes coming to national park access



America the Beautiful passes now offered digitally

New pricing structure for foreign tourists

Additional fees at some of the most visited parks

If visiting a national park is on your 2026 to-do list, there are some changes to know about. America the Beautiful annual passes are now available in a digital format and feature updated graphics honoring the nation’s landscapes and heritage. U.S. residents will continue to pay $80 for the annual pass, while foreign tourists will now pay $250. Visitors without a pass will be charged a $100 fee plus standard entrance fees at 11 of the most visited national parks.

Armed Forces Bowl kicks off in Fort Worth



Rice faces Texas State at noon Central

Game airs Friday on ESPN

Event honors military members and families

Football fans can catch the Armed Forces Bowl today in Fort Worth. Rice and Texas State face off at noon Central on ESPN. Rice earned its bowl appearance after Kansas State and Notre Dame opted out of postseason play. The Armed Forces Bowl honors members of the military and their families and traditionally includes flyovers, military bands, and other patriotic displays.

Supermoon and meteor shower light up the sky



First supermoon of the year appears tonight

Moon will look larger and brighter than usual

Quadrantid meteor shower peaks overnight

Skywatchers are in for a treat tonight. The first supermoon of the year will appear, occurring when the full moon is closer to Earth in its orbit, making it appear up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter. At the same time, the Quadrantid meteor shower is expected to peak Friday night into early Saturday morning. According to the American Meteor Society, viewers could see up to 25 meteors per hour, though the bright moon may limit visibility.

