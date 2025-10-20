CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, we hope you had a restful weekend and are ready to take on a brand-new week. It’s Monday, October 20th, and we’re starting your morning with updates from Washington to the Coastal Bend. From the 20th day of the federal government shutdown to new tariffs, global diplomacy, and some important local construction updates here at home.

6 Things to Know: U.S. Delegation Trip, Flour Bluff Closure

Government Shutdown

Federal government shutdown enters day 20 with no agreement in sight

Senators adjourn after 10th failed vote

Senate Republicans consider paying federal workers and military separately

Today marks day 20 of the ongoing federal government shutdown, with no end yet in sight. Lawmakers left Washington for a long weekend following another failed vote to reopen the government. Democrats say they will not support even short-term funding without extensions for affordable care act subsidies which were slashed in the recently passed "Big beautiful bill." Senate Republicans are now weighing a proposal to pay federal workers affected by the shutdown and a separate measure to ensure active-duty military members continue receiving pay, something Democrats have been working on and calling for since the shutdown began.

Australian Prime Minister Meeting

President Trump meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Discussions focus on Indo-Pacific security and trade

Rare-earth mineral mining also on the agenda

President Trump is welcoming Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House today. The two leaders are expected to discuss several issues, including Indo-Pacific security and trade relations. A key focus will be the trilateral AUKUS security partnership between the U.S., U.K., and Australia, which is currently under Pentagon review. Another topic likely to come up, rare-earth mineral mining following China’s new export restrictions on those materials.

U.S. Delegation Trip

Vice President J.D. Vance to lead U.S. delegation to Israel

Part of ongoing ceasefire implementation between Israel and Hamas

Renewed violence reported despite truce

Vice President J.D. Vance is expected to lead a U.S. delegation to Israel this week as the Trump administration moves forward with phase two of its ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The truce that ended months of conflict is now in its second week, but tensions remain high. Israel launched a series of strikes on Gaza over the weekend, accusing Hamas of violating the ceasefire after two Israeli soldiers were killed on Sunday.

Truck and Bus Parts Tariff Increase

New tariffs on imported trucks, buses, and parts begin November 1

Truck tariffs rise to 25%, bus tariffs to 10%

Exceptions apply to North American trade partners

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation to increase tariffs on imported trucks, buses, and related parts. Starting November 1, tariffs on medium and heavy-duty trucks and parts will rise to 25 percent, while school and public transit buses will face a 10 percent rate. The administration says the higher tariffs are meant to strengthen U.S. manufacturing. Exceptions will apply to Mexico and Canada under the terms of the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement.

Commodore Park Improvement

Corpus Christi City Council to review park renovation contract

Phase one improvements include courts, lighting, and a playground

Funded by Bond 2024 for over $3.4 million

The Corpus Christi City Council will consider a resolution this week to move forward with major improvements at Commodore Park. The proposal would award a construction contract to a company based in Cuero, Texas, to oversee phase one of the project. Planned upgrades include a covered basketball court pavilion, refurbished tennis and pickleball courts, a fenced playground area, and new lighting. The $3.4 million project would be funded through Bond 2024.

Flour Bluff Closure

Portions of Flour Bluff Drive closed for construction starting today

Crews installing underground fiber between Purdue Road and Peaceful Lane

Work expected to continue through November 9

Drivers in Flour Bluff should plan for delays as roadwork begins today along portions of Flour Bluff Drive. Crews will be installing underground fiber between Purdue Road and Peaceful Lane. The city advises residents to drive with caution through the area. Construction is expected to last until November 9.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann