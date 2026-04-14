CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning, April 14th. Thanks for starting your day with Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We’re following several major headlines this morning, including two high-profile congressional resignations, new testimony in the Camp Mystic case, and international talks involving Secretary of State Marco Rubio. We also have local stories impacting the Coastal Bend, including a memorial walk and another business closure in Corpus Christi.

6 Things to Know: Two members of Congress resign amid scandals, Walk of Remembrance

Two members of Congress resign amid scandals



Congressman Tony Gonzales and Congressman Eric Swalwell stepping down

Both facing separate allegations involving former staffers

Two members of Congress are resigning amid separate controversies. Texas Republican Congressman Tony Gonzales is expected to formally step down today as he faces an investigation into an alleged relationship with a former aide, who later died by suicide. Gonzales was also facing a possible House vote to remove him from office.

Meanwhile, California Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell announced his resignation Monday after a former staffer accused him of sexual assault. Swalwell denies the allegation.

Camp Mystic director testifies in deadly flood case



Director admits missing warnings before flood that killed 27

Families suing camp as it seeks to reopen

The director of Camp Mystic testified in court Monday, acknowledging he missed multiple warnings before a deadly flood that killed 27 people last July.

Edward Eastland told a judge he did not see social media alerts and slept through a flash flood warning on his phone. Families of the victims have filed lawsuits against the camp, which is now seeking state approval to reopen this summer.

Secretary Rubio joins Israel-Lebanon talks



High-level meeting focuses on border security and sovereignty

First talks of this level since 1993

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is taking part in direct talks between Israel and Lebanon today. The discussions are centered on border security and Lebanese sovereignty.

Ambassadors from both nations are leading their delegations, with analysts noting this marks the highest-level engagement between the two sides in more than three decades.

Harvey Weinstein retrial begins in New York



Jury selection underway in sexual assault retrial

New evidence expected from prosecutors

Harvey Weinstein is back in a New York courtroom as jury selection begins for his sexual assault retrial.

His earlier conviction was overturned nearly two years ago. Prosecutors say they plan to present new evidence and testimony as the case moves forward.

Memorial walk honors slain Corpus Christi business owner



Event marks 12 years since Mostafa Bighamian’s death

Community invited to participate in remembrance

The family of Mostafa Bighamian is hosting a memorial walk tonight to honor his life and legacy. The Corpus Christi business owner was killed during a robbery 12 years ago today.

The Walk of Remembrance begins at 7 p.m. at Ben’s Community Market on Ayers Street. The event is free and open to the public, honoring all victims of violent crime.

Corpus Christi Hooters closes again



Restaurant shuts down following company bankruptcy

Location previously reopened after 2021 fire

The Hooters location in Corpus Christi has closed its doors once again. A note posted on the building says the restaurant shut down Sunday.

The closure comes after the company filed for bankruptcy earlier this year. The location had only recently reopened last June after a fire forced it to close in 2021.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann