CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Your Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, getting you ready for the week ahead with the top stories you need to know. President Trump is set to address Republican lawmakers as tensions with Iran continue, the Senate is preparing to take up housing legislation, and here at home officials are reminding everyone to stay safe during Spring Break.

Here is what you need to know:

6 Things to Know: Trump addresses GOP conference as Senate weighs housing bill, Spring Break safety reminders

Trump to address Republican Issues Conference



President scheduled to speak to GOP lawmakers in Florida

Conference comes amid escalating tensions with Iran

First address to the group since returning to the White House

President Trump is scheduled to speak today at the annual Republican Members' Issues Conference.

The event is being held at Trump’s resort in Florida as military conflict with Iran continues to escalate. It will be Trump’s first time addressing the group since returning to the White House last year. The appearance comes just days after Congress debated whether to limit the president’s war powers. Trump is expected to hold a roundtable discussion before delivering remarks to Republican lawmakers.

Senate set to take up housing legislation



Lawmakers considering bill aimed at increasing housing supply

Proposal intended to speed construction and lower rents

Budget bills also expected to avoid a government shutdown

The United States Senate is set to gavel in later today.

At the top of the agenda is a housing supply bill designed to speed new construction and help address rising rent prices across the country. Senators are also expected to consider several budget bills aimed at funding the military, keeping the federal government operating and avoiding a potential shutdown. Procedural steps are already in place to speed up those votes.

Burn ban reminder for Spring Break



Burn ban remains in effect across Nueces County

Campfires and BBQ pits prohibited at some beaches

Officials urge visitors to follow safety rules

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is reminding residents and visitors that a burn ban remains in effect as Spring Break begins. The ban covers Nueces County and the city’s beaches.

That means no BBQ pits or campfires are allowed at North Beach or McGee Beach. Campfires and bonfires are also prohibited on Gulf beaches. Fire officials say the restrictions are in place to reduce the risk of wildfires during dry conditions.

Law enforcement increasing patrols for Spring Break



Extra patrols underway across the Coastal Bend

Troopers focusing on impaired driving

Drivers encouraged to plan ahead

Law enforcement agencies are increasing patrols on roadways during Spring Break.

One of the agencies you may see out on the roads is the Texas Department of Public Safety. Troopers say they will be focused on keeping drivers safe and preventing impaired driving. Officials are urging anyone who plans to drink to make arrangements for a safe ride home ahead of time.

Lane closure on Cimarron Boulevard



Southbound traffic reduced to one lane

Closure between Saratoga and Lipes

Drivers encouraged to seek alternate routes

If you are traveling near Cimarron Boulevard this morning, expect delays.

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department has reduced southbound traffic to one lane between Saratoga Boulevard and Lipes Boulevard. The closure is already underway and is expected to last through March 20. City officials recommend drivers use alternate routes when possible.

Infant sleepsuits recalled over choking hazard



Recall issued for HALO Magic Sleepsuits

Zipper head could detach and create choking risk

Products sold online and at major retailers

A recall has been issued for certain HALO Magic Sleepsuit products due to a possible choking hazard.

The zipper head on the sleepsuits could detach, posing a danger to babies. The items were sold through the company’s website and at major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Target. Parents are urged to stop using the recalled products and check the manufacturer’s website for refund or replacement information.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you tomorrow morning on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann.