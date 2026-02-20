CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Friday morning, Coastal Bend Friends! Your Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, are here helping you close out the workweek.

Today, we are following the first meeting of President Trump’s "Board of Peace," a new voter fraud investigation backed by Homeland Security, plans to release government UFO files, major changes at several national parks, a full weekend closure on I-37 downtown, and a curbside expansion project at the Flour Bluff H-E-B Plus.

Here is what you need to know this morning.

6 Things to Know: Trump plans release of UFO files, H-E-B Plus curbside expansion in Flour Bluff

"Board of Peace" Holds First Meeting



President Trump’s "Board of Peace" met for the first time Thursday in Washington.

Representatives from at least 40 countries attended, though many key U.S. allies were absent.

The board is expected to focus heavily on Gaza’s future following the Israel-Hamas war.

President Donald Trump convened the inaugural meeting of his newly formed Board of Peace Thursday morning in Washington. Representatives from at least 40 countries were in attendance. The primary focus is Gaza’s future in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war. However, President Trump also raised the possibility of other peace agreements, including potential talks involving Iran, while also threatening Iran with "Bad things" if they do not agree.

Some longtime U.S. allies chose not to attend. Reports indicate concerns that the administration’s broader conflict resolution ambitions could challenge or sideline the United Nations.

White House orders DHS to back Voter Fraud Investigations



President Trump's Department of Homeland Security is reviewing voter fraud cases tied to naturalization timelines.

Investigators are examining whether individuals registered or voted before becoming U.S. citizens.

The effort could potentially lead to denaturalization in certain cases.

An internal memo shows the Department of Homeland Security, at the direction of White House staff, is supporting the Trump administration’s voter fraud investigations.

Homeland Security Investigation offices nationwide have been instructed to review both open and closed voter fraud cases. They claim the goal is to determine whether any individuals registered to vote or cast ballots before officially becoming naturalized U.S. citizens. The initiative aligns with the administration’s so far unfounded allegations of voter fraud and, in some cases, could result in denaturalization proceedings.

Trump Plans Release of UFO Files



President Trump says he will direct the Pentagon to release UFO-related files.

He wants documents about extraterrestrial life and unidentified aerial phenomena made public.

The announcement follows comments from former President Obama on a podcast.

In a Truth Social post Thursday, President Trump announced plans to direct federal agencies, including the Pentagon, to begin releasing government files related to unidentified aerial phenomena and extraterrestrial life. The move comes after former President Barack Obama appeared on a podcast last weekend and discussed the likelihood of life on other planets. President Trump accused Obama of revealing classified information, though Obama had clarified he was referring generally to the probability of life beyond Earth, not confirming alien visitation.

National Parks Drop Timed Reservations



Arches, Glacier, and Yosemite are ending advanced timed entry systems.

The National Park Service says the change is meant to expand public access.

Parks may rely on real-time traffic controls and parking limits instead.

Several major national parks are scaling back pandemic-era reservation systems this summer.

Arches National Park, Glacier National Park, and Yosemite National Park will end their advanced timed entry requirements. The National Park Service says the decision is intended to increase public access. Instead of reservations, some parks will implement real-time traffic controls and parking restrictions. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early in the day or consider less crowded areas.

I-37 Downtown Closure This Weekend



Interstate 37 will be fully closed from Staples Street to North Chaparral Street.

The closure begins tonight at 9 and runs through Sunday at 9 pm.

Crews will remove overhead bridge components for the Harbor Bridge project.

A significant stretch of Interstate 37 in downtown Corpus Christi will be completely shut down this weekend. The closure spans from Staples Street to North Chaparral Street in both directions. It begins tonight at 9 and continues through Sunday evening at 9 pm.

Crews are scheduled to remove old overhead bridge components as part of the ongoing Harbor Bridge project. Drivers should plan alternate routes and expect delays in the downtown area.

H-E-B Plus Curbside Expansion in Flour Bluff



The H-E-B Plus on Waldron Road is set for a curbside expansion.

Construction is scheduled to begin March 16 and finish by early June.

The project is estimated to cost about $185,000.

Shoppers in Flour Bluff may soon notice construction activity at their neighborhood H-E-B. According to state records, the H-E-B Plus store on Waldron Road is preparing for a curbside expansion project. Construction is expected to start March 16 and wrap up by early June, with an estimated cost of approximately $185,000.

We have reached out to H-E-B for details about potential disruptions during construction and are awaiting a response.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann