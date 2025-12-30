6 Things to Know: Trump Netanyahu meeting, New Jersey helicopter crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here with you on KRIS 6 News Sunrise as we get closer to the new year. This morning we are following high stakes peace talks between President Trump and Israel’s prime minister, major new federal funding for rural health care to supplement deficits created by the big beautiful bill, the renewed search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, an update on a deadly helicopter crash investigation in New Jersey, the urgent search for a missing Bexar County teen, and a big strategic shift for Starbucks locations across the country.

Trump Netanyahu meeting



Leaders meet for high stakes peace talks

Trump praises Israel, claiming they are adhering to Gaza peace plan

Differences remain over response to settler violence

President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met face to face Monday at Mar-a-Lago for what the White House called high stakes peace discussions. Trump praised Netanyahu, saying Israel has lived up to the Gaza peace plan. He did acknowledge they disagree on how to address rising settler violence in the occupied West Bank, but did not provide details. Netanyahu said the meeting went well and thanked Trump for his continued support.

Rural health funding to help shortfall



Federal government announces first year rural health funding

Awards range between 145 million and 281 million dollars per state with strings attached

Program will distribute 50 billion dollars over five years

The Trump administration has announced how much each state will receive in the first year of the Rural Health Transformation Program. The awards range from 145 million to 281 million dollars with strings attached. Over five fiscal years, the program will distribute 50 billion dollars nationwide. Half of that money will be evenly distributed among states, while the other half will be awarded through a point scoring system that will be reviewed and updated every year, and those who do not follow the administrations policies. Officials also noted funding can be clawed back if states do not meet program standards.

Renewed search for Malaysia Airline Flight 370



New search begins for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370

Texas-based Ocean Infinity leading the renewed effort

55-day deep sea search planned

More than ten years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 vanished, a new deep sea search is underway. Texas-based Ocean Infinity is resuming efforts today in areas experts believe have the highest likelihood of locating the aircraft. The mission is expected to last 55 days. If the wreckage is found, the company will be paid 70 million dollars. If not, they will receive nothing. This marks the firm’s third attempt to locate the plane.

New Jersey helicopter crash



Second pilot involved in mid-air collision has died

Both helicopters collided after leaving Hammonton Airport

NTSB continuing investigation and removing wreckage today

Authorities in New Jersey say the second pilot involved in Sunday’s mid-air helicopter collision has now died. The first pilot died at the scene. Officials say both helicopters had recently taken off from Hammonton Municipal Airport and were flying in close proximity when they collided and crash landed in a field. The National Transportation Safety Board says both helicopters will be moved from the site today as investigators work to determine the cause.

San Antonio missing teen



Authorities say 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos is in imminent danger

Last seen near her car outside her family home on Christmas Eve

FBI and Homeland Security assisting in the search

Law enforcement in Bexar County believes a missing 19-year-old is in imminent danger. Camila Mendoza Olmos was last seen next to her car outside her family’s home on Christmas Eve. Deputies say they have conducted numerous searches using ground crews, drones and cadaver dogs. On Monday, authorities released dash camera video they believe shows Camila. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are now assisting.

Starbucks closing hundreds of stores



Starbucks announces plan to shrink U.S. store footprint

About 400 locations are closing, mostly in large cities

Company will focus on fewer, stronger store locations

Starbucks is making a major shift in its strategy heading into the new year. The company says it will close about 400 stores nationwide, many of them in major metropolitan areas. The changes have already begun, with dozens of stores already closing, including 42 in New York City. Starbucks says the goal is to focus on stronger performing locations and introduce new store designs moving forward.

