6 Things to Know: Trump assassination attempt trial, Hyundai worker deportations, and First millennial saint

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Michelle Hofmann, on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Bryan Hofmann is off today recovering from a surgery. We hope he feels better and will be back tomorrow.

For now, I have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

Ryan Routh Trial

The trial for Ryan Routh is set to begin today. He’s the man accused of trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last year.

Authorities say Routh was found hiding in the bushes with a rifle near the property. Secret Service agents opened fire when they spotted him, but he ran off and was caught shortly after. Routh is facing several charges, including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and multiple firearms violations.

He has pleaded not guilty, and he’s choosing to represent himself in court.

Hyundai Workers Update

South Korean workers detained during a large raid at a Hyundai facility in Georgia are being sent back home. Last Thursday, 475 people were arrested during a federal investigation into alleged illegal employment practices at the Ellabell plant.

Most of those detained were South Korean nationals. On Sunday, South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung's office confirmed that negotiations for their release are complete, and a chartered plane will fly them back. Officials say this incident is prompting a review of the visa and residency systems for South Koreans traveling to the U.S.

Millennial Saint

History was made at the Vatican this weekend as Pope Leo canonized the first millennial saint.

Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who passed away from leukemia at just 15, is now officially recognized as a saint.

Born in 1991, Acutis used his tech skills to create a website documenting miracles and promoting the Catholic faith, earning him the nickname "God's Influencer." His story has resonated with young Catholics around the world, and there were many at the Vatican for Sunday’s ceremony.

SALMONELLA OUTBREAK

The CDC is warning about a Salmonella outbreak linked to certain home-delivered meals.

The affected meals were made by Metabolic Meals and delivered during the week of July 28th. So far, 16 people across 10 states have gotten sick, and seven have been hospitalized. Thankfully, no deaths have been reported.

The meals involved include:



Four Cheese Tortellini

Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables

Black Garlic and Ranch Chicken Tenders

Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Sauce and Summer Vegetables

Metabolic Meals is contacting customers who received the affected dishes directly.

Ocean Drive Construction

Heads up if you’re driving on Ocean Drive this week!

Roadwork is starting today on the 4400 block, between Robert Drive and Airline Road. Southbound traffic will be reduced to just one lane, and drivers are encouraged to follow posted detour signs. Crews expect the project to be wrapped up within a week.

Litter Critter Clean-up

Corpus Christi is holding its next Litter Critter clean-up event this Saturday.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway High School. You can drop off items like brush, bulky trash, tires, metal, and regular household waste. Just keep in mind, they won’t be accepting hazardous materials, concrete, or any commercial loads. For a full list of what’s allowed and not allowed, visit cctexas.com.