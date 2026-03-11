6 Things to Know: Trump administration proposes new refinery in South Texas, Gas prices continue climbing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Today is Wednesday, March 11, and Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here keeping you up to date on today's top headlines. Global energy markets are reacting to the escalating conflict involving Iran, gas prices continue to climb here at home, and a major refinery proposal could bring new development to South Texas. We are also remembering a well-known voice in Coastal Bend sports and looking ahead to new inflation data expected today.

Trump administration proposes new refinery in South Texas, Gas prices continue climbing

Asian demand surges for U.S. energy



Asian nations seeking alternatives to Middle Eastern fuel

U.S. crude prices for Asian delivery have jumped

LNG shipments diverted from Europe as conflict escalates

Demand for U.S. oil and natural gas is surging overseas as tensions continue to rise around Iran.

Countries across Asia that rely heavily on Middle Eastern energy imports are now looking for alternative supply sources. Prices for U.S. crude destined for Asian markets have spiked since the United States and Israel launched initial attacks on Iran. Freight rates for U.S. liquefied natural gas shipments have more than quadrupled, and at least four LNG cargoes have already been redirected away from Europe toward Asian markets. The conflict has disrupted a critical energy route near the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly 80 percent of Asia’s fuel supplies normally travel.

Gas prices continue climbing



National average now at $3.59 per gallon

Texas average at $3.26

Corpus Christi average at $3.37

Gas prices continue trending upward as global energy markets react to the conflict.

The national average price for gasoline now sits at $3.59 per gallon, up five cents since yesterday and 64 cents since the conflict began. In Texas, the statewide average is $3.26 per gallon, up six cents from yesterday and 70 cents higher than before the war. Here in Corpus Christi, the average price is now $3.37 per gallon, up three cents since yesterday and 77 cents higher than when the conflict began.

Robstown sports voice Rene Vasquez passes away



Known as “The Voice of Robstown”

Covered high school sports across the Coastal Bend

Had battled serious health issues in recent years

The Coastal Bend sports community is mourning the loss of longtime broadcaster Rene Vasquez. Vasquez, often known as “The Voice of Robstown,” was well known for his coverage of local high school sports on Majic 104.9 in Robstown. He regularly covered teams from Robstown along with schools in Calallen, Moody and Refugio. Officials tell KRIS 6 News that Vasquez passed away in his sleep. A cause of death has not been determined. In recent years, Vasquez had been battling serious health issues, including diabetes and kidney disease, and had begun dialysis treatments as his condition declined.

Trump administration proposes new refinery in South Texas



Potential refinery planned near the Port of Brownsville

Project could be first newly built U.S. refinery in decades

Part of broader domestic energy strategy

President Donald Trump says the United States could soon see its first newly built oil refinery in nearly 50 years. In a post on Truth Social, the president announced plans for a proposed $300 billion refinery project at the Port of Brownsville. Trump framed the proposal as part of the Trump Administration’s “America First” energy policy, aimed at boosting domestic production and reducing reliance on foreign oil imports. The announcement comes as global energy supply concerns continue to grow during the conflict involving Iran.

Global Entry program set to resume



Expedited customs program returning after shutdown pause

More than 12 million travelers enrolled

Program helps reduce wait times at airports

International travelers may soon see shorter wait times when returning to the United States.

The United States Department of Homeland Security says the expedited customs program known as Global Entry will resume after being halted during the partial government shutdown. Global Entry allows preapproved travelers to move through automated kiosks when entering the country from international trips. More than 12 million people are currently enrolled in the program, and officials say restoring it should help reduce long lines at airport customs checkpoints.

New inflation data expected today



February Consumer Price Index set for release

CPI measures monthly changes in prices

Report reflects costs before Iran conflict began

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to release new inflation data later today. The report will include the February reading of the Consumer Price Index, which tracks how the price of goods and services changes month to month. The CPI is one of the most closely watched indicators of inflation in the U.S. economy. The upcoming report will reflect prices from before the conflict involving Iran began to impact global energy markets and local gas prices.

