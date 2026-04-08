CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: Trial twist, big recall, & rising fees

1. Athena Strand Trial

The trial for the man accused in the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand took a major turn. Former delivery driver Tanner Horner has now pleaded guilty, which means the trial has shifted straight into the sentencing phase. Prosecutors started by laying out key evidence, including video recorded inside his delivery truck on the day Athena disappeared. Horner is now admitting he took her life. His defense team is asking jurors to take his autism diagnosis into account as they decide his punishment.

2. Ford Recall

Ford is recalling more than 420,000 vehicles over a windshield wiper issue. Federal safety officials say the wiper arms could break, which obviously raises the risk of a crash. The recall includes certain Super Duty trucks, Expeditions, and Lincoln Navigators from model years 2020 through 2023. The good news? Dealers will inspect and fix the problem for free.

3. Delta Airline Fee Increase

If you’re flying Delta soon, be prepared to pay a little more for checked bags. The airline is increasing fees by $10 for your first and second bags, and by $50 for a third bag on some routes. The new prices apply to tickets purchased starting April 8th. This is Delta’s first baggage fee hike in about two years.

4. Tax Deadline Reminder

We’re officially down to one week left to file your taxes. The IRS expects around 164 million returns before the April 15th deadline. Most refunds are still expected within about three weeks. One more thing to note, the IRS has been moving away from paper checks, so more refunds are being issued electronically.

5. Permission to Party

A big name in comedy is headed to the Coastal Bend. Bert Kreischer is bringing his “Permission to Party” tour to Corpus Christi this fall. He’s set to perform at the Selena Auditorium on October 22nd. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10 a.m., with prices starting around $54.

6. Mural Fest

Mural Fest is coming back next month in Corpus Christi. Organizers say artists from across the U.S. and even Canada will be part of this year’s event. They’ll be creating five new large-scale murals around downtown. The festival kicks off May 30th.