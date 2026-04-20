CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday, Coastal Bend friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here to get your week started with the top headlines. We are starting the week with escalating tensions overseas involving Iran, concerns here at home over water resources, and some important travel alerts if you are heading toward the coast. Let’s get you caught up on what you need to know.

6 Things to Know: Tomato prices surge due to supply issues, Port Aransas ferry ramp closure begins this week

President Trump threatens action as Iran accused of breaking ceasefire



Donald Trump accuses Iran of violating ceasefire

Claims attacks targeted French and British ships

Ceasefire set to expire later this week

President Donald Trump is accusing Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement. The president says Iran targeted both French and British ships and is now threatening to strike Iranian energy infrastructure in response. He also claims U.S. forces have seized an Iranian cargo ship. The current ceasefire is set to expire later this week, raising concerns about further escalation in the region.

Sinton residents protest Evangeline water project



Community rally held over the weekend in Sinton

Concerns project could drain local aquifer

Residents vow to continue opposition efforts

Residents in Sinton are continuing their fight against the proposed Evangeline water project. Dozens gathered over the weekend to protest the plan, which they fear could drain the aquifer that supplies water to several communities.

This marks the second organized protest, with neighbors saying they will continue pushing back to protect their local water supply.

Port Aransas ferry ramp closure begins this week



Ramp two at Port Aransas Ferry closing Tuesday

Part of $64 million upgrade project

Closure expected to last through the summer

If you are heading to Port Aransas, expect delays. Ramp two at the Port Aransas Ferry will close starting Tuesday as part of a major upgrade project. While three other ramps will remain open, officials warn of heavier traffic, especially during weekends and holidays. The closure is expected to last throughout the summer.

Bob Hall Pier to temporarily close for repairs



Partial closure scheduled Tuesday from 5 a.m. to midnight

Crews reinforcing concrete at end of pier

Full reopening expected Wednesday

Another coastal heads up, Bob Hall Pier will partially close this week. Crews will shut down the end of the pier Tuesday to reinforce the concrete surface. Barricades and caution tape will be in place during the work. The pier is expected to fully reopen by Wednesday.

Disney World ticket prices increase for peak dates



The Walt Disney Company raises prices for peak days

Magic Kingdom tickets now at least $219

About a 10 percent increase

A trip to Disney World is getting more expensive. The Walt Disney Company has opened bookings through October 2027, showing a roughly 10 percent increase for peak dates. A single-day ticket to Magic Kingdom on busy days will now cost at least $219, up from $209.

Tomato prices surge due to supply issues



Prices up nearly 23% from last year

Now averaging about $2.25 per pound

New crop expected to arrive in two weeks

You may notice higher prices in the produce aisle. Tomato prices are up nearly 23% compared to last year, now averaging around $2.25 per pound. Experts say bad weather in Florida and Mexico reduced supply, while fuel costs and tariffs also played a role. The good news? Growers expect a new crop to hit stores within the next couple of weeks, which could help bring prices back down.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann