6 Things to Know: TikTok deal, Kennedy Center name change

Police say the suspect in the Brown University mass shooting has been found dead. Authorities identified him as 48-year-old Claudio Valente, a former Brown University student and Portuguese national. He was found at a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators say he was found with two firearms, a satchel, and evidence that matched the crime scene. Police believe he acted alone, but a motive has not yet been determined.

U.S. Southern Command says the military conducted strikes against two alleged drug trafficking boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Thursday. Officials say the strikes occurred in international waters and claim that the vessels were operated by designated terrorist organizations. Five people were killed in these latest operations. At least one hundred four people have been killed in U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats so far.

The NTSB is investigating a jet crash that killed former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle Thursday morning. According to the FAA, a Cessna Citation 550 crashed while trying to land at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles north of Charlotte. Six other people were on board the private jet, including Biffle’s wife and their two children.

The Kennedy Center will soon carry a new official title. The full name will become The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. The board of trustees, put in place by Trump, voted "unanimously" Thursday to approve the change, however at least one trustee says she was intentionally muted. President Trump was elected chair of the board earlier this year. A spokesperson says the updated name reflects continued bipartisan support for what is considered America’s national cultural center. Several in Washington, both Democrat and Republican, are already challenging the legality of the potential name change.

TikTok has signed a deal to sell its U.S. assets to a group of American investors. The agreement appears to end a lengthy process that began during President Trump’s first term, after a law required TikTok’s U.S. platform to separate from its parent company ByteDance or face a ban in the United States. Specific details of the deal have not yet been released.

More than 13,000 Blue Wave pools are being recalled due to a drowning risk. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says children can use the external compression straps as footholds to climb into the pools. The pools were sold nationwide at Home Depot and Lowe’s, and online at Amazon, Walmart, and Wayfair. They were sold from January 2021 through July of this year. Blue Wave is offering a free repair kit to owners.

