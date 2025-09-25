6 Things to Know: TikTok deal expected today, Remembering Ray Madrigal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Wednesday Sunrise update.

As we move through the middle of the week, we’re keeping you up to date on big global headlines and important local stories that impact our community.

From the United Nations General Assembly to a major Ford recall and the passing of a longtime Corpus Christi leader, here’s what you need to know today.

UN General Assembly

Debate continues today in New York for the third day

Leaders from the European Union, Italy, and Palestine set to speak

Comes as Israel’s offensive in Gaza intensifies and more countries recognize Palestinian statehood

The United Nations General Assembly continues today with leaders from across the globe taking the stage. The European Union, Italy, and the leader of Palestine are expected to deliver remarks.

Their speeches come as Israel ramps up its military operations in Gaza and as more nations, including France, Britain, Canada, and Australia, have officially recognized Palestinian statehood.

DOJ Weighs Charges Against Comey

Federal prosecutors nearing decision on possible perjury charges

Related to James Comey’s 2020 testimony about Russian election interference

Deadline for charging decision is Tuesday

The Department of Justice is considering whether to bring perjury charges against former FBI Director James Comey...something President Trump has been calling for for years.

Investigators have been reviewing whether he lied during his September 2020 congressional testimony about Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Comey, now 64, insists he was truthful. A decision is expected by Tuesday.

TikTok Deal Expected Today

President Trump expected to sign deal moving TikTok under U.S.-based ownership

New joint-venture company will oversee U.S. operations

Bytedance, TikTok’s China-based parent, will retain less than 20% ownership

President Trump is expected to sign a new deal that would reshape TikTok’s future in the United States. The agreement will shift ownership to a group of American investors under a new joint-venture company.

Bytedance, TikTok’s parent company in China, will hold less than 20% of shares.

The move fulfills a bipartisan 2024 law requiring TikTok to transition to U.S. ownership this year or face a ban.

Ford Recall

Over 115,000 F-series trucks recalled for potential steering defect

Models affected: 2020–2021 F-250, F-350, and F-450

Ford says only about 1% likely to have the defect; no crashes or injuries reported

Ford is recalling more than 115,000 pickup trucks due to a defect that could cause drivers to lose steering control.

The recall covers 2020 and 2021 F-250, F-350, and F-450 models. Officials say the issue stems from the upper shaft of the steering column potentially detaching.

Dealers will replace the faulty parts free of charge.

Warrant Resolution Month

Corpus Christi Municipal Court program runs through next Tuesday

Helps residents settle outstanding citations and parking violations

Extended hours today until 7 p.m.

There are just a few days left to take care of outstanding citations or parking tickets through Corpus Christi’s Warrant Resolution Month.

The program runs until next Tuesday and allows residents to arrange payment without fear of arrest. Municipal Court is normally open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but today they’ll stay open until 7 p.m.

So far, the program has helped collect more than $288,000.

Remembering Ray Madrigal

Community activist and businessman passes away at 83

Served in the Army and later owned several local businesses

Ran for mayor, city council, governor, and congress during his life

Ray Madrigal, a well-known Coastal Bend activist and businessman, has died at the age of 83 after a long battle with leukemia. Madrigal was an Army veteran who went on to run several Corpus Christi businesses before retiring in 2002.

He was deeply involved in local politics, running twice for mayor and also seeking positions on city council, governor, and congress.

Thank you for joining us for today’s Sunrise update. We’ll continue following these stories throughout the day and bring you the latest.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann