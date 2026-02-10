6 Things to Know: The search for Nancy Guthrie, DHS oversight Hearing and possible measles at Disneyland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning Coastal Bend friends! We are your Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, and we are glad you are starting your day with us!

Here's what's going on this morning, the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its second week as investigators expand their efforts, top immigration officials prepare to testify on Capitol Hill during a high profile oversight hearing, and health officials link new measles cases to potential exposure at Disneyland. We are also following a cross country monk walk arriving in Washington, D.C., and a warrant roundup in Corpus Christi that could help residents avoid jail time.

Now here's more details on your top headlines:

6 Things to Know: Feb. 10, 2026

Search For Nancy Guthrie



The search for Nancy Guthrie is now entering its second week. On Monday, a second ransom deadline passed, and investigators are expanding their reach.

Digital billboards are appearing in select cities across Texas, New Mexico and California featuring an FBI tip line.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84 year old mother of Today co anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her Tucson home on February 1st.

In an emotional Instagram video, Savannah Guthrie told followers the family believes her mother is still out there.

At this point, no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

DHS Oversight Hearing



Top officials from ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services are set to testify on Capitol Hill today.

A House Committee on Homeland Security will discuss oversight of the agencies by the Department of Homeland Security following President Trump’s immigration crackdown, as well as the protests and lawsuits that followed.

The hearing also comes after two U.S. citizens were killed by federal agents, prompting demands for change.

In a statement, the committee’s Republican chair said, “Transparency and communication are needed to turn the temperature down.”

Minnesota Fraud Hearing



A high profile fraud case in Minnesota is the focus of a separate hearing drawing national attention.

Lawmakers are expected to examine oversight procedures and accountability measures tied to the handling of funds.

Testimony is expected to center on how money was distributed, what safeguards were in place, and whether stronger monitoring systems are needed moving forward.

Measles Cases Linked To Disneyland



Health officials in California are now linking cases of measles to potential exposure at Disneyland.

Authorities are confirming a second case of measles in a person who visited Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure on January 22nd.

The report comes a week after an international traveler tested positive after visiting Disneyland.

As of February 5th, the CDC says there have been 733 confirmed measles cases across the country.

Monks Complete Cross Country Walk



A group of Buddhist monks that has been gaining national attention for walking across the country is expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. today.

It is the final destination on their 2,300 mile journey from Fort Worth.

The monks plan to ask Congress to recognize Buddha’s day of birth and enlightenment as a federal holiday.

They say their aim is to promote mindfulness, healing and finding inner peace. Their journey has attracted large crowds since it began October 26th.

Corpus Christi Warrant Roundup



If you are facing arrest over an outstanding warrant or unpaid fines, there is a way to avoid jail.

The City of Corpus Christi is offering a two week amnesty period from February 16th through the 28th.

It applies to traffic citations, code enforcement violations and Class C misdemeanor warrants issued by the city.

To avoid arrest, you can visit Municipal Court to set up a payment plan. Court hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You can also pay citations online or by phone.

