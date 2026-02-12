6 Things to Know: the "Save America Act" passes in house and massive drone push by Pentagon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Thursday morning and happy February 12th. Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here and we are waking up to another mild start across the Coastal Bend, along with several major national headlines and some important local updates. Lawmakers in Congress have passed a sweeping voter identification bill, the Senate is holding high level hearings on military drones and U.S. trade with Canada, and there is an urgent safety warning tied to Takata airbags. Closer to home, a major intersection in Corpus Christi is back open ahead of schedule, and the city is preparing for a free cleanup event this weekend.

House Passes "Save America Act"



The bill would require in person documented proof of U.S. citizenship to vote in federal elections.

It would allow the Department of Homeland Security to seize voter rolls in any state.

The legislation now heads to the Senate.

Lawmakers have narrowly passed the Save America Act, a bill backed by President Trump that would impose stricter voter identification requirements. The Republican led measure would require documented in person proof of U.S. citizenship like a passport or birth certificate in order to vote in federal elections. It would also allow the Department of Homeland Security to seize voter rolls in any state. Supporters say the legislation is necessary to prevent non citizens from voting, something that is already illegal and carries heavy criminal charges. Opponents argue it could restrict voting access and is a form of voter suppression, as studies show over 21 million voting age Americans do not have the required documents readily available. The bill now moves to the Senate for consideration.

Senate Hearing On Pentagon Drone Program



The Armed Services Committee is reviewing a 1.1 billion dollar drone initiative.

The Pentagon selected 25 vendors to develop more than 300,000 drones by 2027.

The hearing follows a laser test that briefly closed El Paso’s airport.

The Senate Armed Services Committee is holding a hearing today on the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance program. The 1.1 billion dollar initiative aims to better integrate drones into military operations. The Pentagon has selected 25 vendors to develop more than 300,000 drones by 2027. The hearing comes one day after El Paso International Airport was temporarily closed while the Pentagon tested a laser system designed to shoot down cartel operated drones. The FAA later resumed airport operations.

Senate To Review U.S. Canada Trade Agreement



The U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement is up for review this year.

Formal renegotiation talks began last month.

Canada supplies the majority of U.S. crude oil imports and significant electricity, steel, aluminum, and uranium.

The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing today on the U.S. Canada trade agreement. The United States Mexico Canada Agreement is scheduled for review this year. President Trump negotiated the deal during his first term, including a clause to revisit the agreement in 2026. Canada supplies 60 percent of U.S. crude oil imports and 85 percent of electricity imports. It is also the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum, and uranium to the United States. Formal negotiations began last month.

FCA Issues Do Not Drive Warning Over Takata Airbags



Warning impacts certain older Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram models.

Owners are urged not to drive vehicles with unrepaired recalls.

Repairs are free at authorized dealerships.

FCA U.S., formerly Chrysler, has issued a do not drive warning for vehicles with unrepaired Takata airbags. The warning applies to certain older Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram models that still have open Takata airbag recalls. Owners are strongly urged not to drive these vehicles until repairs are completed and defective airbags are replaced. Repairs are free at manufacturer dealerships. So far, 28 people in the United States have died due to defective Takata airbags, and at least 400 have been injured.

Everhart And SPID Intersection Reopens Early



Construction wrapped up ahead of schedule.

The 29.3 million dollar project included road and water system improvements.

The intersection is now fully open to traffic.

Good news for drivers in Corpus Christi. All roads have reopened at Everhart Road and South Padre Island Drive. Construction crews completed the 29.3 million dollar infrastructure project ahead of schedule. The work included major road reconstruction and water system improvements. The busy commercial intersection is now fully operational with upgraded utilities in place.

City Hosting Litter Critter Cleanup Event



Free cleanup event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location is Flour Bluff High School.

Brush, bulky items, tires, and metal are accepted.

The City of Corpus Christi is hosting its Litter Critter free cleanup event this weekend. The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Flour Bluff High School. Residents can dispose of brush, bulky items, tires, and metal. Household hazardous waste and concrete will not be accepted, and commercial hauling is not allowed. For more information, visit cctexas.com.

