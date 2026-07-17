6 Things to Know: The Mayor seeks funding for desal grant, and two new recalls

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Friday!

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and thanks for starting your day with us! Today, we're taking a look at several proposals that could reshape Corpus Christi city government, a potential funding opportunity for the Inner Harbor desalination project, a new weekend option for resolving municipal citations, a free movie night at Cole Park, and two recalls involving products designed for children.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know July 17

City Council Changes Could Head to Voters

• Corpus Christi leaders will discuss proposed City Charter amendments Tuesday.

• The proposals include extending council terms from two years to four years.

• Other changes involve salaries, staggered terms and recall requirements.

Corpus Christi voters could soon have a chance to weigh in on several proposed changes to the City Charter. During Tuesday's City Council meeting, members are scheduled to discuss placing a series of charter amendments on the November ballot. Among the proposed changes are increasing City Council and mayoral terms from two years to four years, staggering council elections and increasing pay for the mayor and council members. Another proposal would raise the number of registered voters required to initiate a recall petition and increase the threshold needed to remove an elected official from office. Council members Carolyn Vaughn, Kaylynn Paxson and Gil Hernandez requested the discussion be added to next week's agenda.

Mayor Seeks Funding for Desalination Grant Application

• The mayor is asking the council to consider accepting a private donation.

• The funding would help prepare a federal grant application.

• The grant could support the proposed Inner Harbor desalination project.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo is asking the City Council to consider accepting an unrestricted donation to help advance the proposed Inner Harbor desalination project. The agenda item requests that the city accept funding from Voices for Coastal Bend Energy, a nonprofit organization that describes itself as a coalition of community members, small business owners and industry stakeholders. The donation would be used to prepare the city's application for a federal WaterSMART grant through the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. If awarded, the grant could provide up to $120 million toward construction of the desalination facility. Applications are due by Aug. 26.

Weekend Community Court Returns

• Residents can resolve municipal citations on Saturday.

• Judges will be available to discuss warrants and payment options.

• The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Janet F. Harte Library.

If you have outstanding municipal citations but can't make it to court during the workweek, Corpus Christi is offering another opportunity this weekend. The Municipal Court is partnering with the Corpus Christi Public Libraries to host a walk-in Community Court on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Janet F. Harte Library. Residents can meet directly with a judge to discuss outstanding warrants, payment plans or eligibility for a driving safety course. City officials plan to hold these weekend court events once each month.

Bay Jammin Cinema Series Continues Tonight

• A free outdoor movie will be shown at Cole Park.

• Tonight's feature is A Minecraft Movie.

• The movie begins at 8:30 p.m.

Grab a blanket or lawn chair and head to Cole Park tonight for another installment of the Bay Jammin Cinema Series. This week's free family movie is A Minecraft Movie, with the screening scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. at the Cole Park Amphitheater. The outdoor event is open to the public and is free to attend.

Target Recalls Children's Sandals

• More than 200,000 Cat & Jack sandals are being recalled.

• Decorative pearls can detach and create a choking hazard.

• Customers can return the sandals for a full refund.

Target is recalling more than 200,000 pairs of Cat & Jack children's sandals because decorative pearls attached to the shoes can fall off, creating a choking hazard for young children. The company has received 23 reports of the pearls detaching, though no injuries have been reported. Customers who purchased the recalled sandals can return them to Target for a full refund.

Toddler Step Stools Recalled

• More than 100,000 Boon toddler step stools are being recalled.

• The stools can become unstable and tip over during use.

• Owners should stop using them and request a free repair kit.

Parents are also being urged to check their homes for a recalled toddler step stool. More than 100,000 Boon Pivot Collapsible Toddler Tower step stools are being recalled because they can become unstable, creating a fall hazard that could lead to serious injury. The stools were sold online through Target, Amazon and Babylist between January 2023 and June 2026. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been nearly a dozen reports of the towers becoming unstable, although no injuries have been reported. Consumers should stop using the stools immediately and contact the manufacturer for a free repair kit.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.