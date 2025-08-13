6 Things to Know: Texas Redistricting Passes in Senate, Barisi Village TIRZ 6

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Eric Holder on Redistricting

Former US Attorney General Eric Holder is expected to hold a phone call with House Democrats today to discuss Republican redistricting efforts happening across the country.

The call comes as democrats here in Texas continue their walkout in protest over the state GOP's highly unusual mid-decade redistricting efforts.

Holder has long supported nonpartisan redistricting efforts.

However, in the wake of Texas's decision to redraw the congressional maps, Holder and other democrats are now considering redrawing maps in blue states to stave off republican efforts.

Texas Redistricting Passes in Senate

On Tuesday the Texas senate passed the GOP-backed redistricting bill.

The 19 to 2 vote approved new congressional maps that could strip up to five more u-s house seats from Democrats and give them to Republicans.

But without a quorum in the Texas House, where democrats remain out of state, the maps can't advance to the governor's desk.

If house democrats don't return by Friday, the current session will end, and Abbott says a new one will begin immediately.

Smithsonian Review

The White House has begun reviewing exhibits and public materials at the Smithsonian Institution in line with President Trump’s directive to promote “American exceptionalism” and avoid politically divisive narratives.

The Smithsonian’s network includes 21 museums and the National Zoo, all of which will be reviewed for content, curatorial approach, and how collections are presented to the public.

This comes just days after the museum restored reference and information on President Trump's two impeachments, as well as artifacts from the proceedings. Similar exhibits are in place for the other two Presidents who were impeached.

Barisi Village TIRZ 6

The Barisi Village “TIRZ 6 Project” took a step forward Tuesday as City Council approved its financing plan.

The development, proposed by Jeff Blackard more than a decade ago, would transform the old Pharaoh Valley Country Club into an Italian-style village complete with housing, retail, dining, a hotel, and a golf course.

While supportive, some council members expressed frustration that no firm start date has been provided.

Harbor Bridge Mitigation Project

Neighborhoods near the Harbor Bridge will soon see major improvements as part of the bridge mitigation project.

JE Construction Services will handle renovations to Ben Garza Park, Dr. H.J. Williams Memorial Park, TC Ayers Park, and the North Beach Trailhead.

In addition, an amphitheater with paved seating, a food truck court, and vendor spaces will be built. The upgrades are expected to be completed by September 2026.

Community Input Session

Residents have a chance to share their priorities for the City of Corpus Christi’s 2026 budget this week.

Tonight’s session for District 4 will be held at the Ethel Eyerly Senior Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Tomorrow’s meeting for District 5 will take place at the CCPD Police Training Academy.

The city manager and district council members will be on hand to answer questions.

