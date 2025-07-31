CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

We hope your Thursday is off to a great start. Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with KRIS 6 News Sunrise, helping you power through the final stretch of the week. Maybe you're grabbing that second cup of coffee or loading up the car, we’ve got you covered with what’s happening across South Texas and beyond.

Today’s headlines range from politics and preparedness to some fun ways to wind down this evening. We’re tracking major moves on redistricting and tariffs, as well as disaster recovery efforts in the Hill Country. And if you’re looking for a free concert or family-friendly movie night? We’ve got that too.

6 Things to Know: Texas redistricting map released, Disaster preparedness hearing in Kerrville

Let’s dive in:

Texas redistricting map released

Proposed U.S. House map hands Republicans 5 additional seats

Based on 2024 results, with this new map Trump would have won 30 of 38 districts

5 districts would’ve gone to Trump by more than 10 points

The newly released redistricting map for Texas’s 38 U.S. House seats could shift political power further to the right. According to data from the 2024 election, the proposed map would have delivered 30 districts to Donald Trump, an increase from the current 27. Five of those would’ve been won by double-digit margins. Republican lawmakers say the map reflects current political trends, while critics are raising concerns about fairness and say the state lawmakers will no longer represent the population they serve.

Disaster preparedness hearing in Kerrville

Select committee meets today to address flooding and emergency response

Comes weeks after deadly Hill Country flood killed more than 100

Lawmakers to consider warning systems, safety rules for youth camps, and loans for small businesses

A special committee in Kerrville will meet today to examine disaster response and preparedness after devastating flash floods earlier this month. Among the items on the agenda: creating statewide warning systems, establishing flood safety requirements for youth camps, and forming a disaster recovery loan program to help small businesses recover. Two people, including a young camper from Camp Mystic, remain missing.

FEMA grant lawsuit heads to court

Federal court in Boston will hear arguments today

Trump administration seeks to end a FEMA disaster mitigation grant program

Lawsuit claims the White House overstepped Congressional authority

A federal judge in Boston is set to hear arguments today in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s plan to end a key FEMA grant program.

The program funds disaster prevention efforts like flood defenses and infrastructure improvements. Plaintiffs argue the administration exceeded its authority by attempting to terminate it without Congressional approval.

President Trump announces copper tariffs

New 50% tariff to apply to imported semi-finished copper products

Move aims to boost U.S. copper industry

Critics warn it may raise costs on electronics, vehicles, and machinery

President Donald Trump is adding new tariffs on imported copper products starting August 1st. The 50% tariff will affect items like wires, pipes, and sheets, though some auto-related imports are exempt. The U.S. imported $17 billion worth of copper last year. Supporters say this will revitalize the domestic copper industry, but manufacturers warn it could drive up costs for consumers and businesses.

Free athletic physicals today

Available from 4–6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial High School

Students must bring signed UIL medical history forms

Sponsored by Commissioners Brent Chesney and Joe A. Gonzalez

If your student still needs a physical for the school year, today’s a great opportunity. Free exams will be offered this afternoon at Veterans Memorial High School’s auxiliary small gym from 4 to 6 p.m. Make sure to bring a completed UIL medical history form.

The event is sponsored by Nueces County Commissioners Brent Chesney and Joe A. Gonzalez.

Bay Jammin' Concert & Cinema continues

Live music tonight from 7:30 to 10:30 at Cole Park Amphitheater

Free screening of Paddington in Peru on Friday after sunset

Event is free and family-friendly

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets, it’s another week of music and movies by the bay. Tonight’s Bay Jammin’ Concert starts at 7:30 at Cole Park Amphitheater. Then on Friday, the cinema series continues with Paddington in Peru, screening after sunset. It’s free fun for the whole family, just bring your favorite snacks, a lawn chair or blankets, and enjoy the show.

Thanks as always for starting your day with us here at KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann