6 Things to Know: Texas House redistricting standoff, U.N. to hold emergency session on Gaza hostages

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with a quick look at your top headlines.

Let’s get you caught up on what you need to know this Tuesday morning.

6 Things to Know: Texas House redistricting standoff intensifies, U.N. to hold emergency session on Gaza hostages

Texas House redistricting standoff intensifies

House failed to reach quorum Monday after Democrats left the state to prevent redistricting vote

Gov. Abbott authorized DPS to arrest absent lawmakers

House passed motion to forcibly return members if necessary

The Texas House is set to convene again today after a dramatic walkout by Democratic lawmakers on Monday. Their goal: block a Republican-led redistricting plan that could impact future congressional races and cement the Republican majority in the house.

In response, the House passed a motion, 85 to 6, authorizing the sergeant-at-arms to track down and return absent members, even by warrant if necessary. Governor Greg Abbott has also directed the Department of Public Safety to arrest the absent Democrats if they continue to defy the quorum requirement.

Bondi calls for grand jury investigation into Obama-era officials

Trump official Pam Bondi calls for probe into 2016 election handling

Allegations center around claims of false collusion narrative

Democrats call move a distraction from Epstein scandal

Attorney General Pam Bondi is pushing for a grand jury investigation into how Obama-era officials handled Russian interference in the 2016 election. Bondi claims former officials falsely suggested that Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia.

The move follows a referral from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

Democrats have dismissed the action as an attempt to shift attention away from renewed scrutiny over Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to political figures.

U.N. to hold emergency session on Gaza hostages

Israel requested special Security Council meeting

Hamas released new hostage videos, fueling protests in Israel

About 50 hostages remain, but only 20 are believed to be alive

The U.N. Security Council will hold a special session today to discuss the hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The emergency meeting was requested by Israel following the release of new videos showing Israeli hostages.

The footage prompted mass protests across Israel demanding a ceasefire deal. Currently, Hamas is believed to be holding 50 hostages, though only 20 are thought to still be alive.

DOJ seeks to unseal Epstein grand jury transcripts

Justice Department pushes to release five days of grand jury records

Includes testimony related to both Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

DOJ still refusing to release any more files they have on Epstein

Victims and co-conspirators submitting opinions to judge

The Department of Justice is seeking to unseal transcripts of grand jury testimony from the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases. Court filings show five days of presentations before two grand juries.

Victims, legal teams, and co-conspirators are now submitting letters to the judge outlining whether they support making those documents public.

More filings are expected later today.

Corpus Christi kicks off community budget input sessions

First public meeting is this Thursday for District 3

City leaders will answer questions and gather resident feedback

Additional sessions will be held across all districts this month

Corpus Christi wants your input on the 2026 city budget. Officials are hosting community sessions across each city district this month.

The first takes place this Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Gym on Cabaniss Parkway. District 3 residents are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts with the city manager and councilmember.

Full schedule is available here.

Litter Critter cleanup returns this weekend

Free city cleanup event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Briscoe King Pavilion parking lot

Accepted: tires, brush, bulky trash; Not accepted: concrete, hazardous waste

Corpus Christi’s popular Litter Critter event is back this Saturday, giving residents a free way to clear out unwanted items.

The cleanup will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Briscoe King Pavilion parking lot. Just a reminder, household hazardous waste, concrete, and commercial loads won’t be accepted.

You can find full details at CCTexas.com.

That’s it for your top stories this Tuesday.

Thanks for starting your day with KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We will be back tomorrow with more local updates and headlines that matter to the Coastal Bend.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann