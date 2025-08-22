6 things to know: Texas Flood Hearing, CDC Layoffs, Menendez Brothers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Texas Flood Hearing

Texas House committee holds hearing today on disaster preparedness

Focus is on deadly Fourth of July flooding that killed more than 130 people

Parents of victims call for stronger safety standards at summer camps

The Texas House Committee will hold a hearing today on disaster preparedness, focusing on the deadly flooding over the Fourth of July that resulted in more than 130 deaths, including young girls at Camp Mystic.

During a Senate hearing earlier this week, the girls’ parents testified, calling the deaths preventable and saying the flood plan was destined to fail. They asked lawmakers to raise safety standards at summer camps.

Redistricting Bill

Texas Senate committee advances redistricting bill to full Senate

Proposal would create five new GOP-leaning congressional districts

Bill expected to head to Governor Abbott’s desk once approved

The Texas Senate committee has advanced the GOP redistricting bill ahead of a full Senate vote.

On Thursday, the committee voted to move House Bill 4 forward. The controversial Republican-backed proposal would redraw the state’s congressional map and produce five new GOP-leaning districts, which are partially currently held by Democrats. Once approved by the Republican majority in the full Senate, the bill will head to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for signature.

CDC Layoffs

About 600 CDC employees notified of permanent layoffs this week

Comes after earlier terminations were partially overturned by a federal judge

HHS says staff reductions will improve efficiency at the CDC

Around 600 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees were notified of permanent layoffs this week. About 2,400 workers were initially terminated in April, but a federal judge ordered hundreds to be reinstated. The Department of Health and Human Services has said the reduction in employees is intended to "make the CDC more efficient."

Menendez Brothers

Lyle Menendez faces parole board today after nearly 30 years in prison

His brother Erik was denied parole on Thursday, with another chance in three years

Even if granted, parole would require governor’s approval

Lyle Menendez is scheduled to appear before a parole board today to plead his case for release.

Lyle and his brother Erik were convicted of killing their parents and have spent nearly 30 years in prison. Erik was denied parole Thursday but will have another opportunity in three years. The brothers were originally sentenced to life without parole but had their sentences reduced last year, making them eligible. Even if one or both paroles are granted, the decision still requires the governor’s approval.

Beeville Police Chief

Beeville police chief Kevin Behr terminated by the city

Decision follows misconduct complaint submitted to city officials

Beeville PD says operations and public safety remain a top priority

The city of Beeville has terminated Police Chief Kevin Behr. In a statement, the city said the decision follows a complaint of misconduct.

Officials assured residents that the police department’s operations will continue as normal and reaffirmed their commitment to public safety and community well-being.

Harte Library Town Hall

Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff ISD hosting town hall on library hours

Meeting will take place Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Janet F. Harte Library

City leaders and school officials will hear community feedback

The city of Corpus Christi, along with Flour Bluff ISD, will host a town hall next week to discuss the hours of the Janet F. Harte Library. The meeting is set for Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the library. City Councilwoman Kaylynn Paxon, City Manager Peter Zanoni, and the Flour Bluff ISD superintendent will be on hand to hear community feedback and concerns about changes to library hours.

