CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Thursday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Sunrise Anchor Bryan Hofmann here to give you the news you need to know before heading out the door, as Michelle is off today and tomorrow.

Big developments out of Texas as a state holiday is canceled following new allegations against a prominent labor leader, a key confirmation vote is happening in Washington, and closer to home, a Corpus Christi police officer is due in court. Plus, a sweet way to celebrate the first day of spring.

6 Things to Know: Texas cancels Cesar Chavez Day celebrations, Corpus Christi officer due in court today

Here is what you need to know:

Texas cancels Cesar Chavez Day celebrations



Holiday canceled following allegations against labor leader

Dolores Huerta speaks out after decades of silence

Foundation asks to cancel March 31 events

Texas is canceling its observance of Cesar Chavez Day following serious new allegations against the late labor leader. Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement after union co-founder Dolores Huerta accused Cesar Chavez of sexual abuse. Huerta says Chavez fathered two of her children and that she stayed silent for decades to protect the farmworkers movement. The Cesar Chavez Foundation is now asking communities to cancel all events planned for March 31.

Senator Markwayne Mullin advances toward DHS role



Committee vote scheduled today

Nominated to replace Kristi Noem

Full Senate vote expected next

Senator Markwayne Mullin is one step closer to becoming the next Homeland Security secretary. The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is set to vote on his nomination today. President Donald Trump selected former MMA fighter Mullin to replace former Secretary Kristi Noem. Some Democrats have raised concerns about Mullin’s temperament, but he is still expected to move forward to a full Senate confirmation vote.

Senate rejects effort to limit the President's war powers



Resolution failed 53 to 47

Led by Senator Cory Booker

Conflict with Iran nearing four weeks

The U.S. Senate has voted down an effort to limit the Trump Administration’s military action in Iran. Lawmakers rejected the war powers resolution in a 53 to 47 vote. The measure was led by Senator Cory Booker. It would have required congressional approval to continue military operations. This marks the third failed attempt to curb the president’s war authority as the war with Iran approaches its fourth week.

Japan's Prime Minister visits Washington



Meeting expected to focus on security concerns

Talks shift from trade to military cooperation

U.S. urging allies to support naval presence

President Donald Trump is welcoming Japan’s prime minister to Washington today. Sanae Takaichi is expected to meet with the president as part of a three-day visit that was originally focused on trade. However, discussions are now expected to center on security as tensions rise in the Middle East. The Trump Administration is calling on Japan and other allies to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz.

Corpus Christi officer due in court today



Officer faces theft and credit card abuse charges

Accused of taking funds from scholarship account

Currently on paid administrative leave

A Corpus Christi police officer is scheduled to appear in court today. Senior Officer Travis Haecker is facing charges of theft and credit card abuse. Investigators say he took about $1,200 from a scholarship fund honoring fallen officer Vicente Ortiz Jr. He is also accused of using a city-issued gas card for personal use. Haecker has been on paid administrative leave since October.

Free Cone Day celebrates start of spring



Free vanilla cones available across Texas

No purchase required at participating locations

Limited to one per person

If you are looking for a sweet way to celebrate the first day of spring, you are in luck. Dairy Queen is offering free small vanilla cones at participating locations across Texas today. That includes locations from Robstown to Sinton to Aransas Pass and Corpus Christi. There is a limit of one cone per person, with no purchase required. Customers can also try seasonal favorites like the Mint Oreo Blizzard while they are there.

Thank you for waking up with the KRIS 6 today! As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind. We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan Hofmann.