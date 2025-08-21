CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Sunrise rundown. We’ve got everything from a major court ruling in Texas classrooms to a high-profile parole hearing in California, plus your local updates on safety, events, and weather conditions. Let’s get into the stories making headlines today.

6 things to know: Ten Commandments Ruling, Trump Calls for Fed Resignation

Ten Commandments Ruling

Federal judge blocks law requiring Ten Commandments displays in Texas classrooms

Families argued the law violates the First Amendment by favoring only Christianity

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he will appeal the decision

A federal judge has ruled that several Texas schools do not need to comply with the new state law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in classrooms.

The decision comes less than two weeks before the law was set to take effect. The measure, signed by Governor Greg Abbott, requires schools to post large copies of one specific English version of the Commandments. Families of various faiths sued, arguing the law violates the First Amendment. The judge agreed, saying the measure favors Christianity over other religions. Attorney General Ken Paxton made a statement following the ruling, saying he "will be appealing this flawed decision."

Menendez Brothers Parole Hearing

Parole hearing today for Erik and Lyle Menendez after nearly 30 years in prison

Brothers convicted of murdering their parents in 1996 at ages 18 and 21

Case regained attention after a documentary released last year

A parole hearing is scheduled today for the Menendez brothers in Los Angeles.

The brothers have been in prison for nearly 30 years after being convicted of murdering their parents in 1996. They were sentenced to life in prison and were just 18 and 21 years old at the time. The brothers became eligible for parole in May after a judge reduced their sentence. The case recaptured the public’s attention after a documentary was released last year.

Trump Calls for Fed Resignation

President Donald Trump calls for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook to resign

Allegations of mortgage fraud referred to the Justice Department for investigation

Cook has denied wrongdoing and says she will not step down

President Donald Trump has called on a top policymaker at the Federal Reserve to resign.

This comes after one of Trump’s allies alleged Fed Governor Lisa Cook committed mortgage fraud. In a letter from August 15, the Federal Housing Finance Agency director urged the Justice Department to investigate. On Wednesday, Trump referenced the allegations on his social media platform, writing that “Cook must resign, now!”

Cook has said she will not be pushed out of the Fed, has done nothing wrong, and says she plans to release all documents needed to prove this is a targeted attack.

Ayers Street Shooting

Shooting reported Wednesday evening on the 3400 block of Ayers Street

Two people injured and taken to a local hospital, expected to recover

Police say one person is in custody, cause of shooting still unknown

Corpus Christi Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening on the city’s west side.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on the 3400 block of Ayers Street. CCPD says they are not sure what led up to the shooting, but one person has been taken into custody. Two people were injured and transported to a local hospital. They are expected to be okay.

Nueces County Burn Ban

Nueces County issues 90-day burn ban, unless lifted earlier by the judge

Ban prohibits outdoor burning, including beach fires, due to dry conditions

Household trash burning allowed only if pickup service is not available

Nueces County is now under a burn ban. The ban will be in effect for 90 days unless rescinded by the county judge.

It prohibits all outdoor burning, including beach fires, though household trash burning is allowed if trash pickup is not available. Violators could face fines of up to $500.

Bay Jammin’ Series Finale

Final Bay Jammin’ Concert of the summer happening tonight at Cole Park

Live music begins at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 10:30 p.m.

Attendees encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show

The Bay Jammin’ Concert and Cinema Series will hold its final concert of the summer tonight at the Cole Park Amphitheater.

The event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and runs until 10:30 p.m. Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs and blankets to make the most of the evening’s live music.

Thank you for joining us for today’s Sunrise rundown.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann