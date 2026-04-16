CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Thursday morning, Coastal Bend Friends! It's April 16th, thank you for waking up with your favorite News Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann. We’re following several important stories today, including a deadly shooting on the Southside, the latest developments in the Camp Mystic case, and a major step forward in tariff refunds. We also have updates on local construction projects and a community event supporting scholarships right here in the Coastal Bend.

6 Things to Know: Teen killed in Southside shooting, Book sale supports local college scholarships

Teen killed in Southside shooting



17-year-old dies after disturbance near Weber Road

Police searching for suspects and asking for tips

Corpus Christi police are investigating a deadly shooting on the Southside that left a 17-year-old boy dead. Officers say it happened around 8 p.m. near Weber Road and Tripoli Drive following a disturbance.

Investigators believe someone pulled a gun during the incident. No arrests have been made at this time. Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS.

Camp Mystic testimony wraps in deadly flood case



Lawsuit focuses on lack of evacuation plan

Testimony suggests earlier warnings could have saved lives

Testimony has wrapped up in a lawsuit over the deadly flood at Camp Mystic that killed 27 campers and counselors last summer.

The parents of a missing 8-year-old camper are suing the camp. During the hearing, attorneys focused on the lack of an evacuation plan. A security guard testified that earlier warnings may have prevented the tragedy. The outcome of this case could determine whether the camp is allowed to reopen.

Tariff refunds could begin next week



Court orders billions in refunds after Supreme Court ruling

Companies may receive payments with interest

A federal trade court judge says tariff refunds could begin processing as early as next week. This comes after the Supreme Court struck down certain tariffs, opening the door for companies to claim refunds with interest.

The total could reach $127 billion, with thousands of companies already filing claims. However, trade attorneys say the Trump Administration could still appeal the decision.

AMC raises price of movie subscription service



Stubs A-List membership increasing to $29.99 per month

Company cites rising operating costs

AMC Theatres is increasing the price of its Stubs A-List subscription service. Starting in mid-July, the monthly cost will rise to $29.99.

The company says the increase is due to rising operational costs. The plan allows members to see up to four movies per week.

Old Airline Motors site being cleared for new fire station



Demolition underway for future Fire Station 11

New facility to include expanded features

Crews are tearing down the old Airline Motors building as part of a project to build a new Fire Station 11.

The new station will replace the current facility near King High School. Plans include a single-story building with four bays and updated living quarters for firefighters.

Book sale supports local college scholarships



Event runs through Saturday at Neyland Library

Proceeds benefit Del Mar College and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi students

A local book sale is underway to help fund scholarships for Coastal Bend students. The American Association of University Women is hosting the event at the Neyland Library.

Books start at just $2, and the sale runs through Saturday. All proceeds will go toward scholarships for students attending Del Mar College and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann