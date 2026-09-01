6 Things to Know: TAMUK gets national recognition, Flour Bluff Drive closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Tuesday! Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

Harbor Bridge lane and ramp closures in effect tonight

Drivers using the Harbor Bridge should plan for lane and ramp closures tonight. The inside lane and shoulder will be closed in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes will remain open. The connector ramp from southbound IH-37 to southbound SH-286 will also be closed tonight. A detour is in place through Port Avenue and Comanche Street. For more information, visit harborbridgeproject.com.

Flour Bluff Drive down to one lane for three weeks starting Monday

Drivers on Flour Bluff Drive should expect delays for the next three weeks. Crews began installing a new water line Monday, reducing traffic to one lane between Don Patricio and Compton roads. Some sidewalks in the area are also closed. Officials say this is not the road expansion project residents have been waiting for, but that project is still coming. Drivers should use alternate routes to avoid backups.

TWIA considers coverage changes for coastal secondary homes

The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association is considering a change that could affect thousands of secondary homes along the Texas coast. TWIA insures more than 53,000 secondary homes statewide, with nearly 60% in Galveston and Nueces counties. The board meets today at 1:30 p.m. with an agenda item that could impact coverage for second homes, vacation homes, and rentals.

TAMUK ranked 5th in nation for serving rural America

Texas A&M University-Kingsville ranked 5th in the nation in Washington Monthly's 2026 College Guide's inaugural Best Colleges for Rural America Top 100 list, and 2nd in Texas. Nearly 35% of TAMUK students come from rural communities. The rankings were based on social mobility metrics including Pell Grant percentages, student loan debt, and alumni earnings. TAMUK graduates are projected to earn an average of $60,271. "This ranking affirms the long-standing commitment to serving rural South Texas that has defined Texas A&M-Kingsville for a century," Dr. Robert Vela said.

Utah judge to rule today on murder trial for Tyler Robinson

A Utah judge will decide today whether Tyler Robinson will stand trial for murder. Robinson is accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk from a rooftop last year. Both sides will present closing arguments before the ruling. Kirk's family plans to release a statement after the decision.

Trump administration seeks to restore blocked Postal Service rules

The Trump administration is asking an appeals court to lift a block on new Postal Service rules. A judge temporarily stopped a plan that could limit mail voting. Democratic states and voter groups argue the changes are unconstitutional. The president wants the rules reinstated while the appeal moves forward.

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