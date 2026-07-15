6 Things to Know: Taco bell linked to parasite? Free medical clinics open today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Wednesday!

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, thanks for making us part of your morning. Today, we're looking at a long-awaited sidewalk project coming to Three Rivers, free family fun in Portland, free health care services across the Coastal Bend, the latest developments in the Cyclospora outbreak investigation, and two major vehicle recalls you may want to check before heading out the door.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know July 15th

Three Rivers Sidewalk Project Moving Forward

• A long-awaited TxDOT sidewalk project is moving ahead.

• New sidewalks will be built along U.S. Highway 281.

• City leaders say the project is the result of years of advocacy.

A major pedestrian safety improvement is finally moving forward in Three Rivers. City Administrator Thomas Salazar says TxDOT is preparing to begin construction on a new sidewalk project along U.S. Highway 281. City leaders have been pushing for the improvements since 2019, making several trips to Austin to advocate for safer walking routes through the community. The project will add new concrete sidewalks from Tullis Street to Highway 72 East, creating a safer and more accessible path for pedestrians traveling through the area.

Portland Celebrates with Free Play Day

• Free admission is being offered today at two city recreation facilities.

• Residents can enjoy swimming, basketball and racquetball.

• The event is part of National Parks and Recreation Month.

The City of Portland is inviting residents to get active today during its Free Play Day celebration. As part of National Parks and Recreation Month, admission will be free at both the Portland Community Center gym and the Portland Aquatics Center. Visitors can cool off in the pool, shoot some hoops or play racquetball while exploring everything the city's Parks and Recreation Department has to offer.

Free Medical Clinics Open Today

• Operation Health and Wellness begins today in Corpus Christi and Robstown.

• Medical, dental and vision care will be provided at no cost.

• Services are available on a first come, first served basis through July 23.

Free health care services are available beginning today through Operation Health and Wellness. Clinics in Corpus Christi and Robstown will offer medical, dental and vision care at no cost to patients. Families can receive school physicals, diabetes screenings, eye exams, prescription glasses made on-site, pharmacy services and behavioral health care. Organizers say all services are available on a first come, first served basis, and the clinics will continue through July 23.

Taco Bell Under Investigation in Cyclospora Outbreak

• Investigators are looking into a possible connection between Taco Bell and the Cyclospora outbreak.

• No source of the outbreak has been confirmed.

• Some Taco Bell locations have temporarily removed certain ingredients.

Federal and state health officials are investigating whether Taco Bell may be connected to the recent Cyclospora outbreaks that have sickened thousands of people across the country. According to The Washington Post, investigators are examining whether ingredients served at some restaurants could be linked to the foodborne parasite. Some Taco Bell locations have already stopped serving certain ingredients as a precaution. However, health officials stress that no definitive source has been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Subaru Recalls More Than 500,000 Vehicles

• More than half a million Subaru vehicles are affected.

• Incorrect certification labels could lead to vehicle overloading.

• Owners will receive corrected labels at no cost.

Subaru is recalling more than 500,000 vehicles because of incorrect gross axle weight ratings printed on their certification labels. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the incorrect information could increase the risk of overloading a vehicle. The recall includes certain 2019 through 2026 Ascent models, 2025 and 2026 Forester and Forester Hybrid models, and 2026 Crosstrek Hybrid vehicles. Owners will receive updated certification labels by mail or can have them installed free of charge at a Subaru dealership. The automaker says no crashes or injuries related to the issue have been reported in the United States.

BMW Issues Fire Risk Recall

• More than 29,000 BMW vehicles are being recalled.

• A faulty engine starter could increase the risk of fire.

• Owners should park outside until repairs are completed.

BMW has recalled more than 29,000 vehicles because of a potential fire risk. The recall includes certain 2016 through 2020 plug-in hybrid models, including the 330e iPerformance, 530e xDrive and iPerformance, and the 740Le xDrive. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a problem with the engine starter could increase the risk of a fire. BMW will replace the starter free of charge, and owners will receive notification letters by mail. Until repairs are completed, drivers are encouraged to park their vehicles outdoors and away from homes or other structures.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.