CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday, Coastal Bend Friends!

6 Things to Know: State Of The Union Address, Camp Mystic Flood Lawsuit

President Donald Trump heads to Capitol Hill today to deliver the annual State of the Union address. Lawmakers from both parties are expected to attend as the president outlines his agenda for the year ahead. The economy is widely expected to be a major focus of the speech, along with administration priorities on trade, national security, and domestic policy.

Senate Democrats are pushing to refund billions of dollars in tariff revenue paid by American companies and citizens. A group of 22 senators introduced the Tariff Refund Act of 2026 on Monday. The legislation follows a recent ruling from the Supreme Court of the United States that President Trump violated federal law by imposing sweeping global tariffs under emergency economic authority.

The Senate bill would require a full refund, with interest, of 175 billion dollars in previously collected tariffs. Small importers and businesses would be first in line, and all refunds would need to be processed within 180 days.

The Reverend Jesse Jackson will lie in state at the South Carolina Statehouse next Monday. Jackson died February 17th at the age of 84 after battling a rare neurological disorder. Before traveling to South Carolina, he will lie in repose this week at the Chicago headquarters of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization he founded. His body will also travel to Washington, D.C. as part of a series of memorial observances. A public service is scheduled for March 6th at the House of Hope in Chicago.

Families of those killed in the Camp Mystic flood have filed a federal lawsuit. The suit claims the camp was operating without an evacuation plan, a requirement under Texas law. According to the lawsuit, emergency instructions directed campers to remain inside their cabins during flooding, including cabins located in designated flood zones.

Last July 4th, floodwaters swept through the camp in the early morning hours, killing 27 campers and counselors. The camp has announced plans to reopen this summer.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting a free pet food drive through this Friday. The event runs from 7 to 9 in the morning at 5442 Bear Lane. Dog, cat, puppy, and kitten food will be available. Organizers ask that you remain in your vehicle and leave your pets at home.

The Nueces County Public Health District mobile health clinic is coming to Bishop today. It will be at the Bishop County Library on Ash Avenue from 10:30 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon. Services include free health screenings, wellness counseling, childhood immunizations, and flu shots for those who qualify. Services are free for people who are uninsured or underinsured, and no appointment is needed.

