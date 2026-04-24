CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: Southside shooting investigation, veteran resource fair, & generator recall

1. Southside shooting under investigation

Corpus Christi police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s southside. It happened Thursday evening outside Mister Nice Guys on South Staples Street. Officers say a man was shot and later died at a hospital. Investigators believe the shooting may have started as a robbery. Police detained multiple people at the scene, including the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-8477.

2. Veterans resource fair happening today

Local veterans can get help with their benefits today at a one-day resource fair. Twelve county veteran service officers will be on hand, offering face-to-face support for pension claims and survivor benefits. Organizers say the goal is to reduce long wait times for assistance. The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. Walk-ins are welcome.

3. Federal move to reclassify marijuana

The federal government is taking steps to reclassify marijuana. An order signed Thursday would move it to a Schedule III drug classification. The change could open the door for expanded medical research and ease tax burdens on dispensaries. The Drug Enforcement Administration must hold hearings before the change becomes final.

4. Generator recall affects thousands

Nearly 150,000 portable generators are being recalled due to a potential fire risk. Generac says fuel can leak from the carburetor in certain models, which could ignite. The recall includes some orange and black units sold at Home Depot and Lowe’s. The company has received more than 100 reports of leaks but no injuries so far. Consumers are urged to stop using the generators immediately and visit Generac’s website for a free repair.

5. JetBlue updates boarding process

Flying with JetBlue will soon look a little different. Starting April 29, the airline will switch to numbered boarding groups. Passengers will board in groups one through eight, with priority given to premium members and those with extra legroom seats.

6. Michael Jackson biopic hits theaters

A new biopic about Michael Jackson is now in theaters. The film follows his rise from child star to global icon, with his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, playing the King of Pop. Industry estimates suggest the movie could bring in $65 million to $70 million this weekend, potentially making it one of the biggest openings of the year.