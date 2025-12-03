CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend, Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, happy to be back with you on this Wednesday morning.

We’re easing into the middle of the week with a look at major national developments, including a review of a key North American trade agreement, new immigration policy pauses, and a warning for airlines during the ongoing government shutdown. We’re also following updates on SNAP benefit disputes, the rising Powerball jackpot, and a local holiday event your family, furry members included, may enjoy.

6 Things to Know: Snap Benefits, USMCA Trade Agreement

USMCA Trade Agreement

• A three-day public hearing begins today to discuss the U.S.–Mexico–Canada Agreement

• The pact replaced NAFTA and was designed to strengthen fair trade

• A full review of the agreement is scheduled for next year

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative will hold a three-day public hearing starting today to discuss the U.S.–Mexico–Canada trade agreement. The agreement is the successor to NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement. The pact was put in place during President Trump’s first administration and was aimed at helping workers and industries with fair trade practices between the three nations. A review of the trade pact is set for next year.

Applications Halted

• The administration is pausing immigration applications from 19 countries

• Affected nations include Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Venezuela, and Cuba

• All asylum applications are also on hold pending a full review

The Trump administration is pausing immigration applications for individuals from 19 countries. That’s according to a policy memo from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The 19 countries were facing travel restrictions to the U.S. under a presidential proclamation issued in June. They include Afghanistan, Iran, Somalia, Venezuela, and Cuba. The memo also places a hold on all asylum applications regardless of nationality, pending a comprehensive review. It comes days after one National Guard member was killed and another critically wounded in a shooting in Washington, D.C.

Shutdown Fines

• FAA warns airlines about potential violations during the government shutdown

• Some carriers may have exceeded new flight limitations

• Violations could result in fines of up to $75,000 per flight

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning major airlines about possible violations during the government shutdown. The Trump administration began limiting flights at 40 major airports on November 7th. In new letters sent to the airlines, the FAA said some carriers may have exceeded those limits. Violations could bring fines of up to $75,000 per flight. The agency did not say which carriers received the letters, only that it is investigating whether “certain airlines” followed the emergency order.

Snap Benefits

• The administration is threatening to withhold SNAP benefits from states

• States refuse to provide updated recipient information to the Agriculture Department

• A judge previously placed a temporary hold on the federal request

The Trump administration is threatening to withhold SNAP benefits from Democratic-led states that refuse to provide the Agriculture Department with information on who is receiving them. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the agency is trying to eliminate fraud and abuse. Several Democratic states sued the Agriculture Department to block the request. A judge put a temporary hold on the order last month.

Powerball Jackpot

• Tonight’s Powerball jackpot climbs to $775 million

• No winner was selected in Monday night’s drawing

• The jackpot has been growing since September 6th

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot has climbed to $775 million. That’s after no ticket matched all six numbers on Monday. The jackpot has not been won since September 6th, when two tickets in Missouri and Texas split $1.8 billion.

Pet Night With Santa

• La Palmera Mall is hosting its annual Pet Night with Santa

• Photos available today and tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Additional dates scheduled for December 10th and 11th

La Palmera Mall is hosting its annual Pet Night with Santa. Head to the mall today or tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to get a picture of your four-legged family member with Santa. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. Walk-ups are welcome, but guests may also pre-purchase their photo with the LP Snap Pass. If you can’t make it this week, Pet Night will also be held on December 10th and 11th.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

–Bryan and Michelle Hofmann