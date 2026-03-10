6 Things to Know: Sinton water dispute, Long TSA lines at airports, Starbucks rewards program launches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning, Coastal Bend Friends! Today is Tuesday, March 10 and Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here giving you the headlines you need to know before heading out the door! We are following a developing water dispute between Sinton and Corpus Christi, long airport security lines as Spring Break travel ramps up, and a new rewards program rolling out at Starbucks.

Sinton denies meeting request in water dispute



City declines invitation to meet with Corpus Christi leaders

Senator Adam Hinojosa proposed meeting to resolve groundwater dispute

Senator says meeting will continue regardless of attendance

The City of Sinton says it has denied a request to meet with Corpus Christi leaders regarding ongoing disputes over groundwater permits.

State Senator Adam Hinojosa invited representatives from both cities to attend a meeting today in hopes of finding a solution that benefits both sides. Despite the City of Sinton’s decision not to participate, Senator Hinojosa says the meeting will still move forward, regardless of who attends. The dispute centers on groundwater permits and long-term water supply concerns in the Coastal Bend.

Long TSA lines as Spring Break travel ramps up



Major airports reporting long security wait times

Staffing shortages contributing to delays

Partial government shutdown impacting TSA workers

Travelers at several major airports are facing long security lines as the busy Spring Break travel period begins. Scenes from Philadelphia International Airport and William P. Hobby Airport showed long wait times on Monday. Officials say the delays are partly due to a shortage of workers with the Transportation Security Administration, along with the ongoing partial government shutdown after funding for the United States Department of Homeland Security expired last month. TSA officers are considered essential employees, meaning they must continue working even while pay is delayed as lawmakers work toward a funding agreement.

Senate hearing on birthright citizenship



Lawmakers examining interpretation of the 14th Amendment

Debate focuses on citizenship for children born to non-citizens

Hearing held by Senate Constitution subcommittee

Lawmakers in a Senate Constitution subcommittee are holding a hearing today on birthright citizenship.

The discussion will focus on whether children born in the United States to non-citizens should automatically receive citizenship. The debate centers on interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution and whether current policies align with its original intent.

Global nuclear energy summit underway



International leaders gathering in Paris

Discussions focus on nuclear energy and climate challenges

Nuclear power currently produces about 10 percent of global electricity

The second International Nuclear Energy Summit is being held today in Paris. The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency is expected to deliver remarks as world leaders and energy experts discuss the role of nuclear power in addressing climate challenges.

Nuclear energy currently accounts for nearly 10 percent of electricity production worldwide, and the summit aims to explore ways to expand its use through sustainable development of civil nuclear power.

Plaque honoring January 6 officers installed



Plaque recognizes officers who defended the U.S. Capitol

Installed before dawn over the weekend

Currently displayed in a nonpublic area of the Capitol

A plaque honoring the law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 United States Capitol attack has been installed. It was placed before dawn Saturday on the Senate side of the United States Capitol.

The plaque recognizes the United States Capitol Police along with other agencies that helped defend the building that day. However, some supporters of the memorial are unhappy with its placement because the location is not accessible to the public. It is expected to remain there until lawmakers from both chambers agree on a permanent location. Former Capitol Police officer Michael Fanone said many officers feel disappointed, saying the plaque was meant to remind visitors of the courage shown by officers who defended the Capitol. When President Trump was sworn in for his second term last year, he pardoned roughly 1,500 defendants charged in connection with the events of that day.

Starbucks unveils new rewards tiers



Coffee chain revamps loyalty program

Three-tier system now available for customers

Perks include birthday treats and special membership cards

Starbucks has launched a revamped rewards program. The company unveiled a new three tier system for customers called Green, Gold and Reserve. Each level includes special perks, ranging from free birthday treats to a personalized Reserve membership card. Customers will be notified of their tier status through email and the Starbucks app.

