CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Friday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Bryan Hofmann here on KRIS 6 News Sunrise, as Michelle has the day off. We are heading into the weekend with several important developments, including a key vote on the next Homeland Security secretary, changes to Texas’ school voucher program and local events happening across the Coastal Bend. And on a lighter note, tomorrow is my birthday, so we are definitely looking forward to the weekend ahead.

Here is what you need to know:

6 Things to Know: Senator Markwayne Mullin advances in DHS nomination, City weekly water briefings

Senator Markwayne Mullin advances in DHS nomination



Senate committee approves nomination in narrow vote

Senator Rand Paul votes against the measure

Full Senate vote expected next

Senator and former MMA fighter Markwayne Mullin is one step closer to becoming the next Homeland Security secretary. A Senate committee approved his nomination Thursday in an 8-to-7 vote. Committee Chairman Senator Rand Paul voted against the nomination, citing concerns about Mullin’s temperament during a recent hearing. However, Senator John Fetterman broke with some members of his party and voted in favor. The nomination now heads to the full Senate, where Mullin will need 51 votes for confirmation.

Federal judge extends Texas school voucher deadline



Deadline now set for March 31

Lawsuit claims discrimination against Islamic schools

Program allows public funds for private tuition

A federal judge has ordered Texas to extend the deadline for its new school voucher program. The program allows families to use public funds to pay for private school tuition. Originally, the application deadline had already passed earlier this month. However, a lawsuit alleges the state discriminated against Islamic schools by excluding them from the program. Families now have until March 31 to apply.

Community remembers Coach Leyton Hernandez



Visitation scheduled tonight in Corpus Christi

Celebration of life set for Saturday

Donations requested for scholarship fund

The community is coming together to remember Veterans Memorial High School coach Leyton Hernandez. A visitation will be held tonight from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service on Yorktown Boulevard. A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Church Unlimited. Hernandez is the son of Dr. Roland Hernandez, and his family is asking for donations to a memorial scholarship fund in lieu of flowers to honor his impact on the Eagles community.

City launches weekly water briefings



Updates on long-term water supply plans

First meeting scheduled for this morning

Stream available online

Corpus Christi city leaders are increasing communication about the ongoing water situation. City Manager Peter Zanoni is launching weekly briefings starting today to keep the public informed on efforts to secure long-term water sources. The first meeting is set for 10 a.m. at City Hall. Residents can also watch the briefing live on the KRIS 6 website.

Hazmat training at water treatment plant



Exercise scheduled at O.N. Stevens plant

Simulated chemical release scenario

No traffic impacts expected

If you see emergency vehicles near the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant today, do not be alarmed. First responders are conducting a training exercise focused on handling a simulated chemical release. The drill runs from 9 to 11 a.m. and is not expected to impact traffic in the area.

Sea turtle release planned this weekend



First public release of the year

Event scheduled for Sunday morning

Free parking available on North Padre

A popular Coastal Bend tradition is returning this weekend. Texas Sealife Center will host its first public sea turtle release of the year on Sunday. Several rehabilitated green sea turtles will be released back into the wild near the Wyndham Corpus Christi Resort on North Padre Island. The event begins at 11 a.m., and free parking will be available at the Windward parking lot.

Thank you for waking up with us! As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind. We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan Hofmann.