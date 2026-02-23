6 Things to Know: Senate Vote On DHS Funding, Nueces County Under Burn Ban

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday, Coastal Bend Friends! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are back with you to start a new week here in South Texas.

Today, we are following a key Senate vote to fund the Department of Homeland Security, what it means for TSA PreCheck during the shutdown, a major cartel leader killed in Mexico, a deadly confrontation at Mar-a-Lago, a burn ban in Nueces County, and a full slate of Homecoming events at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Senate Vote On DHS Funding



A procedural cloture vote is expected today in the Senate.

Sixty votes are required to advance the DHS funding bill.

The funding dispute is behind the current partial government shutdown.

A key procedural vote is scheduled in the Senate today on legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Lawmakers will vote on cloture, which requires a 60-vote supermajority to move the bill forward. If the measure clears that hurdle, it would set up a final vote on the funding package.

The DHS funding bill is central to the current partial government shutdown, which has left some federal agencies, including TSA employees, without pay.

TSA PreCheck To Remain Operational



TSA says PreCheck will continue for now despite the funding lapse.

Earlier reports suggested PreCheck and Global Entry could be suspended.

TSA says operations will be evaluated case by case if staffing constraints worsen.

The Transportation Security Administration says its PreCheck program will remain operational for now.

Earlier indications suggested DHS might suspend PreCheck and Global Entry amid the department’s funding lapse. However, a TSA spokesperson says the agency will assess operations on a case-by-case basis if staffing shortages arise. TSA did not directly address the status of the Global Entry program.

Cartel Leader Killed In Mexico



Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, was killed in a Mexican army operation.

He led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

The U.S. provided intelligence support, according to the White House.

The Mexican army has killed one of the world’s most powerful drug cartel leaders.

Nemesio Ruben Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as El Mencho, was killed during an operation in Tapala, Jalisco.

He led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, an organization known for trafficking large quantities of fentanyl and other drugs into the United States. His death sparked hours of unrest across western Mexico, with vehicles set on fire and roads blocked throughout parts of Jalisco. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the U.S. provided intelligence support to assist Mexico in the operation.

Armed Man Shot At Mar-a-Lago



An armed man was shot and killed by law enforcement at Mar-a-Lago early Sunday.

Officials say he entered the perimeter carrying a gas can and a shotgun.

President Trump was not at the property at the time.

An armed man is dead after being shot by law enforcement at Mar-a-Lago in Florida early Sunday morning.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Secret Service say the suspect entered the club’s perimeter carrying a gas can and a shotgun. When confronted, officials say the man put down the gas can and raised the shotgun into a shooting position. Agents and a deputy then opened fire, killing him. No law enforcement officers were injured. Officials confirm President Trump was not at the property at the time.

Nueces County Under Burn Ban



Nueces County is currently under a countywide burn ban.

All outdoor burning is prohibited, including beach bonfires.

Violators could face fines up to $500.

Due to dry conditions across the Coastal Bend, Nueces County remains under a countywide burn ban.

All outdoor burning is prohibited, including beach bonfires. Household trash burning is only allowed in areas where no trash collection services are available. Violators could face fines of up to 500 dollars.

TAMUCC Homecoming Week



Homecoming events are underway at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Events include theme days, basketball games, and the Lighting of the I.

A block party and a basketball doubleheader are planned for Saturday.

It is Homecoming week at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Tuesday features Bluesday Tuesday and Anchors Aweigh. Wednesday brings the Students versus Faculty basketball game. On Thursday, the women’s basketball team will play at the Hilliard Center. Friday night includes the Lighting of the I, and Saturday wraps up the week with a block party outside the Hilliard Center, coinciding with a basketball double header.

