6 Things to Know: Senate to vote on funding bills, NY thwarted shooter

Senate To Vote On Funding Bills

The Senate votes today on competing Republican and Democratic funding bills.

Neither proposal is expected to reach the 60 votes needed to pass.

A GOP vote Friday in the House adds to the shutdown pressure.

The Senate is set to vote today on competing Republican and Democratic bills that would keep the government funded through mid-November. It is unlikely either bill will reach the 60-vote threshold needed to pass. Senate Majority Leader John Thune says if they fail, he will set up another vote on the GOP plan closer to the October 1 deadline. That would essentially force Democrats to choose whether to accept the GOP plan or risk a shutdown.

Meanwhile, the House is also set to vote on the GOP bill Friday.

NY Thwarted Shooter

Authorities in Queens stopped a potential school shooting at Benjamin Cardozo High School.

The FBI flagged a threatening social media post from a 16-year-old student.

The teen was arrested with a loaded 9-millimeter handgun.

Authorities in New York say they prevented a potential shooting at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Queens. The FBI, acting on a tip, alerted local police to a social media post that threatened to “shoot the school up.”

A 16-year-old student was arrested about two hours later and was found with a 9-millimeter handgun loaded with 13 rounds. The student, who has not been publicly identified, is now in custody.

PA Officers Killed Vigil

Vigils are being held in York County, Pennsylvania, for three fallen officers.

The officers were killed in an ambush on Wednesday.

Two other officers remain hospitalized.

Residents in York County, Pennsylvania, continue to mourn the loss of three police officers killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Vigils are underway to honor and pay respects to Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker, and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser.

The community is also praying for the two officers who remain hospitalized after the ambush.

Voting System Test

Nueces County election officials tested voting machines ahead of November’s election.

The upcoming ballot includes 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Early voting begins October 20, with Election Day on November 4.

With the Texas constitutional amendment election just weeks away, Nueces County officials tested voting machines Thursday morning to ensure they’re working properly.

Volunteers conducted a mock election, casting votes where the results were already known, to make sure the system counted correctly. Voters statewide will see 17 proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot. Depending on where you live, there may also be additional measures. Early voting begins October 20, and Election Day is set for Tuesday, November 4.

Palestine Evacuation As Israeli Military Ramps Up Ground Assault

Nearly 400,000 Palestinians have fled Gaza City amid escalating Israeli operations.

The Israeli military has ordered evacuations to a humanitarian zone in the south.

Ground forces are expanding operations in Gaza City and beyond.

Palestinians are fleeing Gaza City as the Israeli military intensifies its ground offensive in the area. As of Wednesday, nearly 400,000 people had evacuated the city. The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday morning on social media that its troops are expanding their activities in Gaza City while continuing operations elsewhere in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to this, the military ordered residents to relocate to what it called a humanitarian zone in the southern part of the territory.

Schools Receive Ten Commandments Posters

Ten Commandments posters have been delivered to schools across the Coastal Bend.

Senate Bill 10 requires public classrooms to display the posters.

The law is being challenged in court.

Posters of the Ten Commandments have been delivered to school districts across the Coastal Bend. Senator Adam Hinojosa’s office confirmed that every school in Bee, San Patricio, Nueces, Kleberg, and Kenedy counties received the posters.

Senate Bill 10, passed earlier this year, requires classrooms to display a 16-by-20-inch version of the Ten Commandments. While the law is being challenged in court, the senator’s office says the requirement is being implemented.

