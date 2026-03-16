CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday morning, Coastal Bend Friends!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here to guide you through a busy morning of news! From a packed Senate agenda in Washington, surging oil prices tied to the ongoing conflict with Iran, a warning from the FCC to local broadcasters, a shooting on the Port Aransas beach during Spring Break, the passing of a beloved Corpus Christi ISD coach, and a heartwarming adoption event happening right here in the Coastal Bend.

6 Things to Know: Senate in session, Veterans Memorial High School mourns Coach Leyton Hernandez

Senate in Session

• Senators return to Capitol Hill this afternoon with a packed legislative agenda.

• A vote on a federal judge nomination is scheduled for Monday evening.

• The primary focus is on Trump's "Save America" Act

The U.S. Senate returns to Capitol Hill Monday afternoon with a full slate of business on tap. Among the items on the schedule is a confirmation vote on a federal judge nomination, set for Monday evening. But the big headline heading into the week is President Trump's Save America Act, his top legislative priority. The bill would require voters to provide proof of citizenship and a government-issued photo ID in order to cast ballots in federal elections. A vote on the measure is expected sometime this week.

Oil Prices Surging

• Oil prices have climbed to their highest level since July 2022.

• Brent crude rose nearly 3% to just over $106 a barrel; U.S. oil climbed 2.6% to $101 a barrel.

• The spike follows President Trump's comments that the war with Iran could last several more weeks

Oil prices are on the rise, reaching their highest point since July 2022. Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed nearly 3% to just over $106 a barrel. U.S. oil was not far behind, rising 2.6% to $101 a barrel. The surge comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, as President Trump indicated the conflict with Iran could drag on for several more weeks. Iran has been blocking oil tankers from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for global oil exports, further tightening supply and driving prices higher.

FCC Warning to Local Broadcasters

• FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has issued a warning to local broadcasters regarding their coverage of the war with Iran.

• Carr posted the warning on social media Saturday, alleging some broadcasters are presenting false information.

• His post included remarks from President Trump, who has been critical of media coverage of the conflict.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr is putting local television broadcasters on notice. In a post to social media on Saturday, Carr claimed that some stations are airing what he described as false news about the war with Iran and warned that broadcasters must operate in the public interest or risk losing their licenses. The post also included comments from President Trump, who has been openly critical of how the media has covered the ongoing conflict. The warning raises questions about the independence of local news stations and the FCC's role in policing editorial content.

Beach Shooting in Port Aransas

• Five people were shot Saturday night on the beach in Port Aransas during Spring Break.

• Two victims are in critical condition; three suspects have been detained.

• Police Chief James Stokes is urging visitors to remain safe and responsible, warning that underage drinking and reckless driving on the beach will not be tolerated.

A violent incident marred Spring Break festivities in Port Aransas over the weekend. Five people were shot Saturday night near Beach Marker 20 after two groups got into an altercation and someone in the crowd pulled out a pistol and opened fire. Port Aransas police responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. At least two of the victims are in critical condition. Three suspects have since been detained in connection with the shooting. The incident occurred during one of the busiest times of year for the coastal city. Police Chief James Stokes called on visitors to act responsibly, making clear that underage drinking and reckless driving on the beach will not be tolerated.

Veterans Memorial High School Mourns Coach Leyton Hernandez

• Crisis counselors will be on hand Monday at Corpus Christi ISD following the death of Leyton Hernandez on Friday.

• Hernandez was a teacher and multi-sport coach at Veterans Memorial High School

• He is the son of CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez.

The Corpus Christi Independent School District is grieving the loss of one of its own. Crisis counselors will be available Monday for students and staff following the death of Leyton Hernandez, who passed away Friday. Hernandez was a teacher and multi-sport coach at Veterans Memorial High School. He was just 28 years old and had been with the school for five years. Hernandez is the son of CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. The family has asked the community to honor their privacy during this difficult time, as funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

Luck of the Paw Adoption Event

• Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hosting its Luck of the Paw adoption event now through March 21.

• The event runs daily from noon to 5:30 p.m.

• The St. Patrick's Day-themed event is an opportunity to adopt your forever furry friend.

Feeling lucky this St. Patrick's Day? Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hoping you will share some of that luck with a furry friend in need. The agency is hosting its Luck of the Paw adoption event now through March 21. The shelter is open daily from noon to 5:30 p.m. for those looking to add a new pet to the family. It is a great opportunity to give a deserving animal a forever home just in time for the holiday.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.