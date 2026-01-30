CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Fri-yay, Coastal Bend Friends! We are your KRIS 6 Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, and it's time to get you up to date on the news you need to know before heading out the door!

This morning, a key vote to prevent a partial government shutdown has been delayed on Capitol Hill, and lawmakers are racing against a deadline. A nationwide protest tied to immigration enforcement could impact work and school today. We also have details on a multivitamin recall, free dental services at Del Mar College, important upcoming election deadlines, and warming centers opening in Nueces County ahead of the weekend cold snap.

6 Things to Know: Senate delays shutdown vote, Nueces County warming center opening

Senate delays shutdown vote



A key Senate vote was postponed Thursday night.

Lawmakers disagreed on which amendments to allow.

The bill must still pass the House before the deadline.

A key vote to avoid a partial government shutdown was delayed Thursday night on Capitol Hill. The Senate did not vote on a government funding agreement aimed at extending funding for the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks. Lawmakers were unable to agree on which amendments would be allowed for a vote, stalling progress on the bill. The chamber will reconvene this morning to vote. The measure must still pass the House before Friday’s deadline, and final approval may not happen until Monday.

National protest planned



Activists are calling for a nationwide boycott.

The protest follows two fatal shootings in Minneapolis.

It is separate from a broader movement known as The General Strike.

A national protest of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is expected to impact work, school, and retail activity today. Activists hope a broad boycott will bring attention to what they describe as aggressive enforcement tactics. The protest comes after federal agents in Minneapolis shot and killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in separate incidents this month. Organizers say this action is separate from The General Strike, a movement seeking 11 million people to sign a strike card pledging not to work until certain immigration, social, and environmental demands are met.

Multivitamin recall issued



About 148 thousand bottles are affected.

Packaging is not child-resistant.

Free replacement caps are available.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for Mindbodygreen’s Ultimate Multivitamin Plus dietary supplement. According to the recall notice, the bottles do not have proper child-resistant packaging. About 148 thousand bottles are affected. No illnesses or serious incidents have been reported. The company is providing free child-resistant replacement caps. More information is available at cpsc.gov.

Free dental services at Del Mar College



Free cleanings and X-rays are available.

Services include dental history reviews.

Appointments can be scheduled by phone.

Del Mar College is offering free dental services through its Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene clinics on the West Campus. Services include free teeth cleaning, free X-rays, and a review of your dental history. To schedule an appointment, call 361-698-2854. The Dental Hygiene Clinic is open Monday through Thursday, while the Dental Assisting Clinic is held on Thursdays only.

Important voting deadlines approaching



Voter registration deadline is February 2nd.

Early voting runs February 17th through 27th.

Election Day is March 3rd.

The 2026 Democratic and Republican primary election is quickly approaching. The last day to register to vote is Monday, February 2nd. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is February 20th. Early voting runs from February 17th through February 27th. Election Day is March 3rd. For more information, visit our website at kristv dot com.

Nueces County warming center opens



The center opens at 5 p.m. today.

Free transportation is available through CCRTA.

Food, beverages, and pets are welcome.

Nueces County is opening a warming center ahead of this weekend’s cold snap. The center will be located at the community center on Main Street and opens at 5 p.m. today, closing mid-Sunday morning. Free transportation will be provided by CCRTA. Cots, food, and beverages will be available, and pets are welcome.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann