6 Things to Know: Senate convenes today, Harbor Bridge lane closures

Senate convenes today

Senators are set to vote this week on whether to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Democrats unveiled a proposal last week for a three-year extension.

Failure to pass a deal could mean big premium increases for many Americans.

The Senate is expected to vote this week on whether to extend subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. The proposal unveiled by Democrats last week would provide a three-year extension on expiring subsidies. It is unclear how many Republicans will join that effort. A separate bipartisan House proposal was unveiled last week, but its prospects remain uncertain. If lawmakers do not reach a deal, millions of Americans could face significant increases in health insurance premiums.

Supreme Court to hear FTC Case

The Supreme Court will hear a case today that tests presidential authority over independent agencies.

The case stems from President Trump’s firing of Rebecca Slaughter from the Federal Trade Commission.

The outcome could limit or affirm protections for independent agencies from political removal.

The high court will hear arguments in the Justice Department’s appeal of a lower court decision that found President Trump exceeded his authority when he dismissed Rebecca Slaughter from the Federal Trade Commission without cause. The case is a major test of presidential power over agencies Congress created and could reshape how independent regulatory bodies operate going forward.

Federal Education workers rehired...for now

The Education Department will bring back about 250 federal workers on a temporary basis.

Workers had been placed on administrative leave earlier this year amid planned staffing changes.

The rehiring comes while the government continues to defend proposed job cuts in court.

About 250 employees at the Education Department who were placed on administrative leave last March have been instructed to return to work. Officials said the workers are being brought back temporarily as the federal government defends efforts in court related to proposed staffing reductions at the agency.

Rozier arraignment on Sports Betting

Miami Heat player Terry Rozier is scheduled for arraignment today on federal charges.

He faces allegations tied to sports betting and money laundering.

Prosecutors say illegal bets used nonpublic information about players and injuries.

Terry Rozier will appear in federal court today after being charged in a large-scale sports betting and money laundering case brought in October. Authorities allege the scheme involved using nonpublic information about NBA players to place illegal wagers. Rozier is one of six defendants named in the prosecutions.

City of Corpus Christi updated on Water project updates

City council will meet Tuesday to review water supply project progress.

Special attention will focus on the Evangeline groundwater project.

The project could provide up to 12 million gallons of water per day.

The Corpus Christi City Council will hold its first meeting of the month Tuesday, during which City Manager Peter Zanoni will brief the council members on several water supply projects. The Evangeline groundwater project will receive special focus. Proponents say it could supply the city with around 12 million gallons of water each day, though the proposal has faced opposition from some San Patricio County residents.

Harbor Bridge lane closures

Temporary lane and shoulder closures will affect the new Harbor Bridge through Thursday, December 11.

Closures are needed so crews can make adjustments to bridge lighting.

Drivers should be prepared for delays and use alternate routes when possible.

Work continues on the new Harbor Bridge and crews will implement temporary lane and shoulder closures during both daytime and nighttime hours through Thursday, December 11. Officials say the closures are necessary to complete adjustments to the bridge lighting. Motorists are encouraged to plan for potential delays.

