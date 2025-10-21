CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here. We’re glad you’re starting your Tuesday with us as we bring you the latest from around the world and right here at home. From stalled international talks to a major online outage and important local projects moving forward in Corpus Christi, here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

6 Things to Know: Second Summit Stalled, Castenon Street Project

Second Summit Stalled

Planned diplomatic meetings between the U.S. and Russia delayed

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s meeting with Sergey Lavrov tabled

Future Trump–Putin summit in question

Talks between the White House and Russia appear to be stalling. Last week, President Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed for their advisers to meet this week, but that meeting between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has now been tabled. It’s unclear why the delay occurred or whether it will affect the anticipated Trump–Putin summit planned for Budapest, Hungary next week.

Major AWS Outage

Amazon Web Services outage disrupted hundreds of platforms

Venmo, Snapchat, and Facebook among those affected

Airlines also experienced system delays

Hundreds of online services and platforms are recovering after a widespread outage Monday morning. According to Downdetector.com, platforms like Venmo, Snapchat, Facebook, Prime Video, and Amazon’s own cloud services were impacted. Some airlines, including Delta and United, also reported disruptions. Amazon Web Services confirmed that technical issues affected its cloud operations for about three hours, impacting entertainment, business, and gaming sites worldwide.

Civitan Service Center Expansion

City plans expansion of Civitan Service Center

Proposal includes fencing off part of Sacky Park

Project could move forward next September

Corpus Christi city leaders are considering a plan to expand the Civitan Service Center by taking about one and a half acres of nearby Sacky Park. The expansion would include a new fenced area to secure valuable city assets and equipment stored near Sacky Drive. Officials say thieves have recently targeted the site, stealing catalytic converters from city vehicles. If approved, the $1.3 million project could move forward in September 2026.

Castenon Street Project

City Council to vote on $3.5 million street project

Construction would improve roads near Moody High School

Funded through multiple bond and infrastructure funds

The Corpus Christi City Council is expected to vote today on a $3.5 million project to revitalize Castenon Street near Moody High School. The project includes new street and sidewalk pavement, curbs, gutters, driveways, and signage between Trojan Drive and Delgado Street. Max Underground Construction would oversee the work, funded through 2018 Street Bonds along with stormwater, water, wastewater, and gas funds.

Minor Home Repair Program

Final day to apply for the city’s home repair program

Grants up to $25,000 available for eligible residents

Applications accepted online or at La Retama Central Library

Today is the last day to apply for Corpus Christi’s Minor Home Repair Program. The initiative provides up to $25,000 in grants for very low-income seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, and surviving spouses of veterans. Applications can be submitted online at cctexas.info or in person at the La Retama Central Library.

Making Strides

Annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk set for Saturday

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann to emcee the event

Walk begins at 11 a.m. at Bayfront Park

You can join the fight against breast cancer this weekend by taking part in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The 5K event helps raise funds for cancer research and support. Michelle and I are proud to emcee again this year. The walk kicks off at 11 a.m. this Saturday, October 25, at Bayfront Park along North Shoreline. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Thanks for spending part of your day with us!

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann