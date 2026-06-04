6 Things to Know: Screw Worm makes its way to South Texas, Corpus Christi Cathedral reopens today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning

6 Things to Know: Hurricane Evacuation Exercise

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann. As we move deeper into hurricane season along the Texas coast, preparation and safety remain top of mind. This morning, we are covering a major hurricane-evacuation exercise happening right here in Corpus Christi, the reopening of the city's historic cathedral after months of renovations, and a remembrance of a beloved local businessman and philanthropist whose impact was felt across the Coastal Bend. We also have important information about mosquito spraying efforts, concerns over a flesh-eating parasite detected near the border, and a serious Ford recall that comes with a rare warning for drivers to stop using certain vehicles immediately.

Hurricane Evacuation Exercise

• The City of Corpus Christi is conducting a large-scale hurricane evacuation drill.

• Residents are invited to participate as volunteer evacuees.

• Participants can bring pets if they are leashed or kept in a crate.

The City of Corpus Christi is partnering with local and state emergency management agencies to conduct a major hurricane evacuation exercise designed to test disaster response plans before a real storm threatens the Coastal Bend. Organizers are encouraging residents to take part by volunteering as evacuees during the drill. The exercise will simulate transporting residents to safe locations across Texas during a hurricane evacuation. Officials say the training helps identify strengths and weaknesses in emergency plans while giving the public a better understanding of what to expect during a real evacuation. Residents who participate can even bring their pets, provided they are on a leash or secured in a crate.

Cathedral Reopens After Renovations

• Corpus Christi Cathedral will reopen its doors Thursday evening.

• Renovations have been underway for nearly a year.

• New additions include updated lighting, a new altar and the Chapel of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

After nearly a year of renovations, Corpus Christi Cathedral is set to welcome parishioners back inside Thursday evening. The extensive improvements include new flooring, fresh paint, a new altar and upgrades to the building's lighting and sound systems. One of the most notable additions is the Chapel of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which church leaders say is intended to enhance the spiritual experience for worshippers. The public will have the opportunity to see the completed renovations during the Feast of Corpus Christi Mass. Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m., with Mass beginning at 6 p.m.

Community Mourns Loss Of Denny Bales

• Denny Bales died Wednesday, according to the Corpus Christi Police Foundation.

• He owned several jewelry stores in Corpus Christi.

• Bales was known for his philanthropy and community involvement.

The Coastal Bend is mourning the loss of longtime businessman and philanthropist Denny Bales. According to the Corpus Christi Police Foundation, Bales passed away Wednesday. He owned several jewelry stores throughout Corpus Christi and was widely known for supporting numerous local causes. Bales was a longtime supporter of the Gulf Coast Humane Society and Fallen Horse Rescue Mission. He also served as a founding member of the Corpus Christi Police Foundation. His contributions to the community touched many organizations and individuals throughout the region.

Mosquito Spraying Continues Across Corpus Christi

• Spraying is scheduled for the Bayfront and areas near NAS Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff on Thursday.

• Friday marks the final day of the week's spraying efforts.

• Westside, Los Encinos and Flour Bluff remain on the schedule.

Weather permitting, mosquito spraying operations will continue Thursday across portions of Corpus Christi as city crews work to reduce mosquito populations following recent rainfall and warm temperatures. Areas targeted Thursday include the Bayfront and neighborhoods near NAS Corpus Christi and Flour Bluff. Friday is expected to be the final day of the week's spraying campaign, with crews scheduled to focus on the Westside, Los Encinos and portions of Flour Bluff. Residents are encouraged to stay aware of spraying schedules in their neighborhoods.

Flesh-Eating Screwworm Detected Near Border

• A case of New World screwworm has been detected in livestock near the U.S. border.

• The parasite lays eggs in wounds, where larvae feed on living tissue.

• Scientists previously eradicated the pest using sterilized male flies.

Agriculture officials are warning ranchers and animal owners after a case involving the flesh-eating New World screwworm was detected in livestock near the Texas-Mexico border region. The parasitic fly resembles a common housefly but poses a serious threat to animals and, in rare cases, humans. Female flies lay eggs in wounds or natural body openings, and the resulting larvae feed on living tissue. Officials say a goat infected with screwworms was discovered in Mexico near the U.S. border last month. Scientists note that changing environmental conditions could increase the likelihood of future spread. The pest was successfully eradicated from the United States decades ago through an innovative program that released sterilized male flies, preventing future generations from developing.

Ford Issues Rare Do Not Drive Recall

• Ford has recalled approximately 4,600 vehicles.

• Certain Bronco Sport and Maverick models are affected.

• Owners are being told to stop driving impacted vehicles immediately.

Ford is recalling approximately 4,600 vehicles due to a potentially dangerous suspension issue that could significantly increase the risk of a crash. The automaker says front lower control arm ball joints may have been improperly installed or repaired on certain Ford Bronco Sport models from 2021 through 2026 and Ford Maverick models from 2022 through 2026. If the component fails, the control arm could separate from the front wheel assembly, potentially leading to a sudden loss of vehicle control. Ford dealerships will inspect affected vehicles and perform any necessary repairs free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by June 5. One question that remains unclear is how owners are expected to transport vehicles to dealerships while under a do-not-drive advisory.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.