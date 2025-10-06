6 Things to Know: SCOTUS' new term, Natl. Guard mobilization blocked, Food Bank distribution event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, we hope you had a relaxing weekend and are ready to start a brand new week with us on KRIS 6.

6 Things to Know: Oct. 6, 2025

Supreme Court Begins Monumental New Term

Justices return to the bench with high-stakes cases on presidential power

Topics include Trump-era tariffs, birthright citizenship, and redistricting

Court decisions could have major implications for voting and LGBTQ rights

The Supreme Court begins a new term today with major tests of presidential power and pivotal cases on voting and LGBTQ rights. The court has previously been receptive to many of former President Trump’s assertions of authority, and justices will now review Trump’s tariff policies and his restrictions on birthright citizenship. Other cases on the docket include congressional redistricting and the participation of transgender athletes in sports.

Indirect Peace Talks Between Israel and Hamas

Negotiations expected to take place today in Egypt

Netanyahu hopes to announce the release of hostages “in the coming days”

Hamas has accepted elements of a U.S. peace plan

Indirect peace talks between Israel and Hamas are expected to begin today in Egypt. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he hopes to announce the release of all hostages from Gaza “in the coming days.” Hamas has accepted some elements of a U.S. peace plan. President Trump is urging Hamas to act quickly, saying “all bets will be off” if it doesn’t. Meanwhile, Netanyahu says Israeli forces will continue fighting until a deal is reached.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia Case Heads to Court

Salvadoran worker claims human-smuggling charges were retaliatory

A federal judge granted an evidentiary hearing

Trump Official statements and timing may support claims of vindictive prosecution

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran construction worker, returns to court today as a judge considers whether human-smuggling charges against him were the result of illegal retaliation. Abrego Garcia previously sued the Trump administration over his deportation to El Salvador and won. The court has granted discovery and an evidentiary hearing after finding signs that the prosecution may have been vindictive, citing statements by officials and the timing of the charges.

Judge Blocks National Guard Mobilization to Portland

California’s temporary restraining order halts troop deployment

Block affects Trump administration plans to send troops from multiple states

The order is in effect until at least October 18

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from sending National Guard troops from multiple states including Texas, Oregon, and California into Portland. The ruling came after California filed for a temporary restraining order. The block will remain in effect until at least October 18.

Corpus Christi’s “Litter Critter” Clean-Up Returns

Free community cleanup event set for Saturday at Tuloso-Midway High School

Residents can drop off brush, bulky items, tires, and metal

Household hazardous waste and concrete will not be accepted

The City of Corpus Christi is hosting its next Litter Critter cleanup event this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway High School. Residents can bring brush, bulky items, household trash, tires, and metal items but household hazardous waste, concrete, and commercial hauling will not be accepted.

Coastal Bend Food Bank to Host Mobile Distribution

Free food distribution set for Thursday morning

Event runs from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Food Bank on Bear Lane

On-site registration is available for all attendees

The Coastal Bend Food Bank will host a pop-up mobile food distribution this Thursday from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at its location on Bear Lane. The event is open to everyone, and on-site registration will be available.

