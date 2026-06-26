6 Things to Know: Sandbags, Road Closures and State News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know June 26th

1. Three Rivers to distribute sandbags today

Residents in Three Rivers can pick up sandbags beginning at 9 a.m. today at the Recycle Yard. Each family is limited to four sandbags, and residents must fill their own bags.

2. Corpus Christi offers free sandbags Saturday

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department will hold a sandbag distribution on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex. Drivers can receive up to eight free sandbags per vehicle.

3. Road closures continue for Mathis Freedom Fest

Several roads in Mathis remain closed through Sunday as the city celebrates Freedom Fest. This year's event features a free Kids Zone and live entertainment.

4. Texas Democratic Convention enters Day 2

The Texas Democratic Convention continues today at the Hilliard Center. Activities include registration, networking and appearances by state lawmakers James Talarico, Gina Hinojosa and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

5. Texas board to vote on Bible curriculum proposal

The Texas State Board of Education is expected to vote today on a proposal that would require public schools to study Bible stories. If approved, the curriculum would take effect in 2030.

6. Trump signs executive order on pesticides

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at reducing pesticides in food. According to a report from The New York Times, the order does not include new federal funding or call for new regulations or legislation.