CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday Coastal Bend. Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we hope you are easing into this first day of December with a warm cup of coffee after a big Thanksgiving weekend.

As we settle back into the workweek, we are keeping an eye on several major developments around the world and here at home. This morning we are tracking projected record spending for Cyber Monday, big changes that could affect millions of SNAP recipients, new diplomacy surrounding Ukraine, a tragic shooting in California, developments from Pope Leo’s latest international visit, and a street closure that could impact your morning routine.

6 Things to Know: Rubio's Ukraine Visit, SNAP changes, Cyber Monday Spending

Here are today’s top stories.

CYBER MONDAY

• Major spending expected today following a record breaking Black Friday

• Online sales on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday hit historic highs

• Analysts say economic uncertainty did not slow holiday shoppers

Today is Cyber Monday and it is expected to be another big spending day for consumers. It comes after a record breaker Black Friday. Despite continued economic uncertainty this holiday season, shoppers turned out in big numbers for Black Friday. United States consumers spent eleven point eight billion dollars online Friday which is a nine percent jump from the previous year according to Adobe Analytics. Shoppers also spent six point four billion dollars online on Thanksgiving Day.

SNAP BENEFITS

• New work requirements could reduce the number of recipients by millions

• States say confusion and unprepared systems could disrupt benefits

• Some people may begin losing food assistance as early as January

Millions of SNAP food benefit recipients may soon have to meet new work rules to keep their benefits. The Republican backed Big Beautiful Bill now requires at least eighty hours of activity each month for a much wider group of people. A Congressional Budget Office report says that will mean 2.4 million fewer people getting benefits on average each month. States are reporting confusion, rushed timelines, and technology systems not ready to implement the change. As a result, some residents could lose food aid as soon as January. State officials warn the full impact will unfold as recipients hit their next re-certification deadlines.

UKRAINE VISIT

• Secretary Marco Rubio held meetings with Ukrainian leaders in Florida

• Peace plan continues to draw criticism over proposed Ukranian concessions

• U.S. officials worked to reassure Ukraine of long term prosperity

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida Sunday as peace talks to end the war with Russia continue. Work is still being done to hammer out the details of a twenty eight point plan. It has drawn criticism for proposing Ukraine make major concessions to Russia. Over the weekend Secretary Rubio, who was accompanied by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, focused on reassuring Ukraine that it would be prosperous after the war. The head of Ukraine’s Security Council responded by expressing his country’s appreciation for United States efforts.

CALIFORNIA SHOOTING

• Four people dead and eleven injured after a shooting at a birthday party

• Ages of the injured range from eight to twenty one years old

• Authorities describe it as a targeted attack and a manhunt is underway

Four people are dead and eleven are injured after a shooting at a child’s birthday party in Stockton, California. The ages of those injured range from eight to twenty one years old. One of the eleven is in critical condition. The condition of the others is not known. Residents and faith leaders held a vigil Sunday night to honor the victims. Authorities are describing the shooting as a targeted attack and now an urgent manhunt is underway to find the suspect.

POPE LEO VISIT

• Pope Leo continues the first foreign trip of his papacy

• He brings a message of hope to communities across the Middle East

• The visit fulfills a promise made by Pope Francis

Pope Leo will continue his visit to Lebanon today. This is the first foreign trip of his papacy. The Pope visited Turkey first before flying to Beirut. It comes at a tense time in the region. Pope Leo says he is bringing a message of hope to Lebanon’s people and hoping to bolster a crucial Christian community in the Middle East. He is fulfilling a promise of Pope Francis in making this trip.

NORTON STREET CLOSURE

• Construction begins today near Kostoryz Road as part of water system upgrades

• Traffic reduced to one westbound lane between Cambridge and Kostoryz Road

• Access to Sam Houston Elementary and nearby homes will remain open

Construction crews will be working on Norton Street near Kostoryz Road starting today. It is all part of the ongoing water infrastructure improvements in the area. Traffic will be down to one way going westbound between Cambridge Road and Kostoryz Road. Access to both Sam Houston Elementary School and nearby residences will remain available. Construction is expected to last through February.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann