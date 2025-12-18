CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday, Coastal Bend Friends! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here as we bring you the stories shaping your Thursday morning. Today, we are recapping President Trump’s prime-time address from the White House, including new economic claims and a proposed bonus for U.S. troops. We are also tracking a narrowly passed health care package in the House, two high-profile sentencing hearings connected to violent threats, the latest inflation data set to be released today, and a local reminder for families who may need help paying heating bills this winter.

6 Things to Know: Routh sentencing, GOP health care package

President Trump address to the nation



President Trump addressed the nation from the White House Wednesday night

He focused on the economy and announced a proposed military bonus

He said a new Federal Reserve chair announcement is coming

President Trump addressed the nation Wednesday night, claiming the economy is stronger than ever, while blaming high prices on policies from the previous administration. He also claimed he will announce a new Federal Reserve chair soon. During the address, Trump announced a proposed bonus for U.S. troops called the Warrior Dividend, which would provide $1,776 checks to 1 million service members, paid for by tariffs. That number is almost exactly what a new Yale study shows tariffs have cost the average US citizen, citing about $1700.

GOP health care package



The House passed the package by a narrow margin

The bill aims to lower costs for some Americans

A Senate vote is not expected before the holidays

The House has passed a narrow health care package designed to lower health care costs for some Americans in the coming years. The measure allows small businesses and self-employed workers to buy coverage through association health plans in an effort to reduce premiums. It also provides federal funding for cost-sharing subsidies that help lower-income Affordable Care Act enrollees reduce deductibles. The bill now heads to the Senate, though a vote is not expected before lawmakers leave town for the holidays.

Routh sentencing



Ryan Routh is scheduled to be sentenced today

He was convicted on five charges

He could face life in prison

Ryan Routh, the man convicted of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump by hiding outside a Florida golf course with a rifle last year, is set to be sentenced today. Routh was found guilty of five charges, including attempting to kill a presidential candidate and multiple firearms offenses. He represented himself during the trial and claimed he did not intend to hurt anyone. He could face life in prison.

Pipe bomb sentencing



Investigators found 155 pipe bombs inside a home

The suspect pleaded guilty to two charges

Each charge carries up to ten years in prison

A Virginia man is set to be sentenced today after law enforcement uncovered 155 improvised pipe bombs inside his home. Authorities say Brad Kenneth Spafford also possessed a short-barreled rifle and used former President Joe Biden’s image for target practice. Spafford pleaded guilty to two charges and faces up to ten years in prison for each count.

Consumer price index



The November inflation report is released today

It is the first data since a canceled October report

September inflation was reported at three percent

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the November Consumer Price Index today. This is the first CPI data since the government shutdown forced the agency to cancel its October report. The most recent data from September showed inflation rising to three percent. The report comes as the administration continues to emphasize economic strength despite higher prices.

Operation Heat Help



Applications are still being accepted

Eligible households can receive up to one hundred dollars

The deadline is February 27th

The Corpus Christi Gas Department is still accepting applications for assistance through the city’s Operation Heat Help program. The program provides financial assistance of up to $100 per household for qualifying families. Applications will be accepted until February 27th of next year. More information on how to qualify is available on our website at KRIS TV dot com.

