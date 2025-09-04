CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Sunrise rundown. We’re following several big national and local stories today, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifying before the Senate, an international summit on Ukraine, and the permanent closure of the Old Harbor Bridge.

We also have updates from city council, the Supreme Court, and even a look at the massive Powerball jackpot.

Let’s get into the details.

6 things to know: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies, Ukraine summit, Good-bye old Harbor Bridge

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Testifies

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will testify today before the Senate Finance Committee on his 2026 health priorities

The Trump administration is rolling out its "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, with a focus on chronic conditions

Kennedy is under scrutiny for firing CDC Director Susan Monarez, which led to the resignation of three top CDC officials

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is expected to testify today in front of the Senate Finance Committee on his 2026 health priorities.

One of the major priorities for the Trump administration under the Make America Healthy Again initiative this year will be identifying the underlying causes of chronic conditions. The hearing comes as Kennedy faces considerable criticism for the firing of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez, which led to the resignations of three top CDC officials. Kennedy is likely to face harsh questions on the CDC shakeup.

Ukraine Summit

France is hosting a "Coalition of the Willing" summit to discuss Ukraine’s future security

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer are co-hosting, with about 30 nations involved

The summit will focus on strengthening Ukraine’s defense and pursuing a peace agreement with Russia

France is set to host a Coalition of the Willing summit today to discuss future security plans for Ukraine. The summit will be a hybrid setting, with some meetings happening in person and others virtually.

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer are co-hosting the summit, which will focus on strengthening Ukraine's army and defense capabilities, as well as negotiating a peace agreement with Russia.

President Trump will host a call with the European leaders during the summit. Roughly 30 nations are expected to participate.

Trump Tariff Ruling

President Trump is asking the Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling on his tariffs

Critics argue his administration acted unlawfully by imposing sweeping import taxes without Congress

The case raises new questions about the scope of presidential power in trade

President Trump is urging the Supreme Court to step into the fray over his emergency tariffs. In his request, he is asking the justices to overturn a lower court ruling that found his administration acted unlawfully by imposing many of his sweeping import taxes.

The case once again raises fundamental questions for the court about a president's power to act unilaterally and without explicit authority from Congress. Trump's critics note that the last president to raise tariffs under similar circumstances was Richard Nixon, and Congress later pared back the president's power.

Vacant Building Program

Corpus Christi City Council gave preliminary approval to a vacant building registration program

Owners of buildings vacant for 30+ days would need to register, pay a fee, and provide a point of contact

Final vote is set for next Tuesday’s council meeting

City Council has given preliminary approval to a "Vacant Building Registration Program."

The program would require owners to register buildings that have been vacant for 30 days or more. They would have to pay a registration fee and provide a point of contact. Vacant building owners would also need to provide a plan and a timeline to bring their property up to code or reoccupy it. A final vote on the program is scheduled for next Tuesday's council meeting.

Old Harbor Bridge

The Old Harbor Bridge is now permanently closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic

Northbound U.S. 181 access has shut down, while southbound lanes had closed earlier this year

The new northbound exit and pedestrian/cyclist path on the east causeway are now open

The Old Harbor Bridge is now permanently closed. All vehicle and pedestrian access to northbound U.S. 181 via the Old Harbor Bridge was shut down on Wednesday.

Southbound access had been closed some months ago. The new Highway 181 northbound exit to the North Beach area from the new Harbor Bridge is now open. The shared use path for cyclists and pedestrians along the East Causeway Boulevard frontage road is also open.

Powerball

No jackpot winner in last night’s drawing pushes the prize to $1.7 billion

This is the third-largest jackpot in both Powerball and U.S. history

The next drawing is Saturday, with odds of winning at 1 in 292.2 million

There was no winner in last night’s Powerball drawing, which means the jackpot has now climbed to $1.7 billion. The new jackpot is the third-largest in both Powerball and U.S. history.

Powerball has now matched its longest stretch of drawings with no jackpot winners. The next drawing is Saturday.

Your odds of winning though are about one in 292.2 million.

Thank you for joining us for today’s Sunrise rundown. Michelle and I will be off tomorrow as we head up to San Antonio for a surgery on my kidneys, so please keep me in your prayers!

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann