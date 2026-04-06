CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: Road closures & post-Easter schedule updates

1. McArdle Road construction begins

A road project is getting underway today on McArdle Road between Shopping Way and Holmes Road. The good news? Traffic will still move in both directions while crews work. Expect construction to stick around through June.

2. Airline ramp work continues

Drivers should also plan for delays near the Airline exit along SPID. Crews are continuing work on the ramp reversal project, with closures happening daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3. Kingsville water main repairs underway

In Kingsville, crews are repairing a water main at South Lanta Drive and West Johnston Avenue. Nearby residents could see temporary water service interruptions. The work is expected to take about eight hours.

4. Some city offices closed for Easter Monday

Several Coastal Bend cities are observing Easter Monday with closures. Offices are shut down in Sinton, Robstown (non-essential services), and Gregory.

5. Others reopen and services resume

Meanwhile, some cities are getting back to business. Mathis City Hall and Public Works are open today, and sanitation pickup is resuming in Alice and Kingsville.

6. Passion Play to be rescheduled

The 84th Easter Sunrise Passion Play was cut short due to rain over the weekend. Organizers say the event is an important tradition, and they’re already working on a new date to bring it back.