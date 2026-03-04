CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here to get you up to date on what you need to know. We are looking back at a devastating day in Sinton, covering a ribbon-cutting in Gregory-Portland ISD, and following major developments out of Washington, including testimony from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, a House Oversight hearing involving Minnesota leaders, a Supreme Court case tied to Gabby Petito, and the identification of four Army Reserve soldiers killed during U.S. strikes on Iran.

Here is what you need to know this morning.

6 Things to Know: Remembering Sinton fires, Major hearings on Capitol Hill

One Year Since Sinton Fires



Two fires destroyed 26 homes in March 2025

69 people displaced, including 31 children

Community support helped families begin rebuilding

Today marks one year since the Welder and Railway fires tore through Sinton. The two fires destroyed 26 homes, including 10 along Hamilton Street. In total, 38 adults and 31 children were displaced.

In the weeks and months that followed, community members, businesses and nonprofit organizations stepped up to help families recover. On April 11, 2025, Steel Dynamics and the United Way presented checks to victims as part of the rebuilding effort. One year later, the impact of those fires is still felt, but so is the community support that followed.

Gregory-Portland ISD Ribbon-cutting



New operations and family resource center opening today

Located next to Stephen F. Austin Elementary

Funded through Bond 2023

Later today, Gregory-Portland ISD will officially open its new Operations and Family Resource Center. The facility is located next to Stephen F. Austin Elementary School.

The center was funded through Bond 2023 and will house transportation and maintenance departments. It will also serve as the new home of the Wildcat Food Pantry, expanding resources available to local families.

Noem Testifies Before House Lawmakers



Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem back on Capitol Hill

House Judiciary Committee to question her about DHS shutdown

Bipartisan criticism following Senate testimony

Kristi Noem returns to Capitol Hill today, this time appearing before the United States House Committee on the Judiciary.

Lawmakers are expected to question her about the current Department of Homeland Security shutdown. During testimony in the Senate yesterday, questions centered on the deaths of two U.S. citizens killed by immigration officers in Minneapolis. Her leadership has drawn criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

House Oversight Hearing on Minnesota Programs



Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to testify

Allegations of widespread fraud in social service programs

Justice Department claims billions stolen

Minnesota leaders are also set to appear before Congress today. Tim Walz and Keith Ellison will testify before the United States House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The hearing focuses on allegations of widespread fraud in Minnesota’s social service programs. The Justice Department claims criminals stole billions in taxpayer funds meant for child nutrition programs, Medicaid and housing for low-income Americans. This follows a similar hearing held about a month ago.

Utah Supreme Court to Hear Gabby Petito Case



Family argues Moab police could have prevented her death

Case tied to 2021 domestic violence stop

Court to hear arguments today

Utah Supreme Court will hear arguments today from the family of Gabby Petito.

Her family claims the Moab Police Department could have prevented her death. Petito was found dead weeks after she and her fiancé were stopped by officers following reports of domestic violence. Attorneys argue officers failed to properly recognize signs of a domestic violence crisis and say she would still be alive had more action been taken.

Army Reserve Soldiers Identified



Four soldiers killed in March 1 drone strike

Assigned to 103rd Sustainment Command

Attack occurred at Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait

The U.S. Department of War has released the names and photos of four Army Reserve soldiers killed during the early hours of U.S. strikes on Iran.

They are Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor, Sergeant First Class Noah Tietjens, Sergeant Declan Coady and Captain Cody Khork. All four were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command out of Des Moines, Iowa.

They were stationed in Kuwait at the Port of Shuaiba when it was hit by a drone strike on March 1.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann