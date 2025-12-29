6 Things to Know: Remembering President Jimmy Carter, College bowl games

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here with you on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We hope your holidays were amazing! As we head into the final week of the year, we are following significant international diplomacy involving President Trump, a look back one year after the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, plans for the FBI’s longtime headquarters, a salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters, and the start of another busy stretch of college bowl games. Here are today’s top stories.

President Trump & President Zelensky meeting



Leaders discuss potential peace deal

Trump claims Putin is “serious” about peace

Meeting follows major Russian missile attack

President Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Sunday at Mar-a-Lago. Both leaders were looking to make progress on a potential peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. President Trump claims Russian President Vladimir Putin is serious about peace and “wants to see it happen.” The meeting however came just one day after Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine’s capital city, Kyiv.

Trump Netanyahu meeting



Israeli prime minister in U.S. for talks

Leaders expected to discuss second phase of ceasefire

Progress on aid and stability has been slow

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the United States today for an expected meeting with President Donald Trump in Florida. The two are expected to discuss the next phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The first phase, which began October 10, was intended to increase humanitarian aid and shelter in Gaza. Officials say progress on the ceasefire has been slow, with more than 400 Palestinians and more than 4 Israelis killed since it began.

Remembering President Jimmy Carter one year later



One year since former president’s death

Carter remembered for service beyond the presidency

Legacy includes humanitarian and global health work

Today marks one year since the death of former President Jimmy Carter. Carter died on December 29 at the age of 100 and was one of the longest living presidents in U.S. history. He served one term in the White House in the late 1970s, but is best known for his humanitarian efforts after leaving office, including decades of work with Habitat for Humanity and the Carter Center.

J. Edgar Hoover Building to close



FBI finalizes plan to close Hoover Building

Employees to relocate to Reagan Building

Safety upgrades already underway

FBI Director Kash Patel says the agency has finalized a plan to permanently close the FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. In a social media post, Patel said employees will move to the nearby Ronald Reagan Building as safety upgrades are already underway, but this is already facing legal challenges and ignores congressional mandates. The Hoover Building has served as FBI headquarters for the past 50 years.

Raw oysters causing illness across the country



Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters

At least 60 people sick across 22 states

Investigation underway, no recall yet

More than 60 people across at least 22 states, including Texas, have gotten sick with salmonella linked to raw oysters, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 20 people have been hospitalized, though no deaths have been reported. No recall has been issued because officials have not yet identified a single common source. The Food and Drug Administration is also investigating.

College bowl games



New week of bowl games kicks off

Birmingham Bowl leads off today

Multiple games scheduled through midweek

It is a big week for college football fans as another group of bowl games gets underway. It begins today with the Birmingham Bowl in Alabama, featuring Georgia Southern and Appalachian State in a rare rivalry rematch. Three more bowl games are scheduled for Tuesday, followed by five more on Wednesday.

