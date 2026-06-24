6 Things to Know: Recent rain pushes back projected drought and Arsenic in the Duval County water system

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday Coastal Bend Friends! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we are so happy to have you with us this morning. After weeks of closely watching our water supply and weather patterns, recent rains are bringing some welcome news for the Coastal Bend. This morning, we're breaking down how much longer city leaders believe our water supply can hold out before a possible emergency declaration. We're also following a state enforcement action involving a Duval County water system, the latest developments in the case involving a local youth sports coach and an update on a downtown hotel project that has been at the center of political controversy. Plus, Corpus Christi leaders are moving ahead with changes to parking enforcement, and a federal judge has blocked efforts to restrict certain food purchases under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

6 Things to Know June 24th

Recent Rain Delays Possible Water Emergency

• City leaders have pushed back a possible Level One water emergency by 10 months.

• The projected timeline has moved from December 2026 to September 2027.

• Corpus Christi remains under Stage 3 water restrictions.

Recent rainfall across the Coastal Bend has bought Corpus Christi more time before a potential water emergency declaration. City leaders now project that a Level One water emergency would not be necessary until September 2027, pushing the timeline back by approximately 10 months from previous estimates. Despite the improved outlook, officials stress that the region remains under Stage 3 water restrictions and conservation efforts continue to be critical as the city works toward securing long term water supplies.

State Targets Duval County Water System Over Arsenic Violations

• A state enforcement order is targeting the Concepcion Water System.

• Records show the system exceeded federal arsenic safety limits for five years.

• District officials say recent tests indicate the water is safe.

A state enforcement order is focusing attention on the Concepcion Water System in Duval County after records showed repeated arsenic violations over the past five years. According to district officials, recent testing indicates the water currently meets safety standards and plans are already underway to address the issue permanently. Officials say they are working toward a long term solution while continuing to monitor water quality.

Youth Sports Coach Bonds Out Of Jail

• Harry Wallace Grabowske IV has reportedly bonded out of jail.

• He faces charges of child grooming and online solicitation of a minor.

• The case remains under investigation.

According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office website, local youth sports coach Harry Wallace Grabowske IV has bonded out of jail. Grabowske was arrested and charged with child grooming and online solicitation of a minor. Authorities allege he engaged in inappropriate communications with a teenager. The investigation remains ongoing.

Downtown Hotel At Center Of Political Controversy Opens

• The Homewood Suites project has officially opened downtown.

• Public funding for the project led to misconduct allegations against Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

• The mayor's removal trial is scheduled to begin July 22.

A downtown Corpus Christi hotel that has been at the center of a political controversy is now open. The Homewood Suites project drew scrutiny over its use of public funding and became a focal point in misconduct allegations against Mayor Paulette Guajardo. Her removal trial is set to begin on July 22 and is expected to last several days.

City Moves Forward With Parking Enforcement Changes

• Corpus Christi leaders are moving ahead with staffing changes.

• Seven parking enforcement positions would be eliminated.

• Parking enforcement responsibilities would move to code compliance.

Corpus Christi City Council is moving forward with a proposal to restructure parking enforcement operations. Under the plan, seven positions in the parking enforcement division would be eliminated, with traffic enforcement responsibilities shifting to the city's code compliance department. Council members are expected to hold a final vote on the proposal next week.

Judge Blocks Restrictions On Food Stamp Purchases

• A federal judge has blocked efforts to ban certain purchases with food assistance benefits.

• The ruling affects attempts to restrict sugary drinks and candy purchases.

• The decision says the Department of Agriculture lacked the authority to approve the bans.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked five states from prohibiting the purchase of sugary drinks and candy through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as food stamps. The court ruled that the U.S. Department of Agriculture did not have the authority to approve the restrictions. The decision represents a setback for efforts to limit certain food purchases under federal nutrition assistance programs.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann