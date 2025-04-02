CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend!

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Ramp Reversal Project, Community Health Fair, The Hooks Are Back!

Now, here are 6 Things to Know as we get this day rolling:

Water Employees Recognized

Mary Rhodes Pipeline (MRP) Phase One Condition Assessment Project has been named “Asset Management Project of the Year”.

There are about 590 full-time Corpus Christi Water employees.

The CCW employees receive training to provide top-tier service to the City of Corpus Christi.



A group of Corpus Christi Water employees got a well-deserved shout-out at Tuesday’s City Council meeting for their hard work in making an engineering feat happen. Since last June, the Mary Rhodes Pipeline has been running at Schedule 3, pumping 55 million gallons of water a day. But thanks to some major upgrades, the pipeline is now running at Schedule 4 and pumping 70 million gallons a day. It was originally designed to pump 79 million gallons.

Ramp Reversal Project

The project costs roughly $58 million.

The project will be divided into seven phases and is expected to be completed in 2029.

Other work included in the project will be frontage road widening, bridge structures at Airline Road, drainage, ADA ramps and sidewalks, lighting, pavement surfacing, watermain relocations, overhead sign structures, signing and striping.

A new project between Staples and Nile is coming to SPID. The $58 million project will involve converting three ramps in each direction on both the eastbound and westbound sides of SPID. It will happen in seven phases and should be completed by 2029, so there will be some traffic changes in the meantime.

Full story here: Get ready! A new SPID ramp reversal project is getting started

New Cemetery Hours

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will now be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The hours are adjusted for spring and summer.

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery is located at 9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.

Good news for those who visit the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. The visiting hours have been extended! From now until September 30th, the cemetery and all Texas Veterans Cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. This change is part of the Veterans Land Board’s adjustment for the longer days of spring and summer.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza is Back!

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza is one of many businesses that are coming to the Portland area.

Mr. Gatti's has been around for over 50 years.

The new location is being built along Highway 181 in Portland.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza is making a comeback in the Coastal Bend! The new location is being built near Olive Garden along Highway 181 in Portland. If you remember, there was a Gatti’s on the Southside of Corpus Christi for 12 years before it closed in 2016. This new Portland spot is locally owned, and they’re aiming for a grand opening in December!

Community Health Fair

The Seventh Day Adventist Church is hosting its 2nd Annual Community Health Fair this weekend at Cole Park, from 2 to 5 p.m. They’ll be offering free health screenings for things like cholesterol, blood pressure, and diabetes. It’s a great chance to get health info and set some goals for a healthier future.

The Hooks Are Back!

2025 marks 20 seasons of Hooks Baseball.

The Hooks start their Minor League Baseball season with a road trip to Frisco on Friday, April 4.

The Hooks will play an exhibition game against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Wednesday, April 2 at Whataburger Field.



The Corpus Christi Hooks are kicking off their minor league season this week with a road trip. They'll be playing in Frisco on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Their home opener is next Tuesday against the San Antonio Missions. But if you’re looking for a sneak peek, they’re hosting Texas A&M-Kingsville for an exhibition game tonight at 6:35 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35!

