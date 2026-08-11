6 Things to Know: Ram Chavez funeral services, and a back-to-school guide

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Tuesday!

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann helping you start the day right. It's a busy morning across the Coastal Bend. Today, we're remembering a beloved local veteran and educator, watching a major water debate at Corpus Christi City Hall, highlighting new cancer treatment technology now available closer to home, helping you get ready for the first day of school, introducing you to a special cat looking for a forever home, and checking in on a Powerball jackpot that's approaching one billion dollars.

Here are your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know August 11th

Remembering Ram Chavez

• A longtime educator and veteran leader will be laid to rest today.

• His funeral Mass begins at 9 a.m.

• Graveside services will follow at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

The Coastal Bend will say a final goodbye today to Ram Chavez, a longtime educator and founder of the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi. His funeral Mass begins at 9 a.m., followed by burial at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. KRIS 6 will livestream the graveside services, so if you can't be there in person, you can watch our coverage on KRISTV.com and the KRIS 6 Facebook page.

Fair Water Amendment Before City Council

• City Council is expected to decide whether the measure goes before voters.

• Supporters submitted more than 12,000 signatures in June.

• The proposal centers on how large industrial water users are charged during drought.

Corpus Christi City Council is expected to decide today whether the so-called Fair Water Amendment will appear on the November ballot. Supporters submitted more than 12,000 signatures in June. The proposal would ask voters to reverse an agreement allowing large industrial water users to pay a 31-cent fee per 1,000 gallons instead of potentially facing higher drought surcharges. Supporters argue the agreement gives large industry an advantage during severe droughts, while opponents say ending it could affect money industry contributes toward long-term water projects.

Council has two options. Members could declare the proposal a climate charter amendment, which would prevent it from going on the ballot unless the state Legislature authorizes it. Or, council could take a direct vote on whether to place the amendment before voters.

New Cancer Treatment Technology Comes to Corpus Christi

• Corpus Christi Medical Center has expanded its radiation treatment capabilities.

• New technology provides more precise tumor targeting.

• Patients can now receive more advanced treatment without traveling out of town.

Cancer patients in the Coastal Bend have another reason for hope. Corpus Christi Medical Center has completed an expansion of its radiation cancer treatment capabilities, including a new radiation therapy facility and upgraded technology. Doctors say the equipment can pinpoint tumors, track their location in real time and account for movement as a patient breathes or as the heart beats. The technology means some patients who previously had to travel outside the area for treatment can now receive more advanced radiation therapy closer to home.

Your Back-to-School Guide Is Online

• Corpus Christi ISD students are heading back to class.

• Our guide covers dress code and drop-off changes.

• You can also find the latest school safety information.

The first day of school is here, and KRIS 6 has everything you need to know. Our online Back-to-School section breaks down new dress codes, updated drop-off routines and the latest safety changes for Corpus Christi ISD. Just scan the QR code on your screen, and we'll take you directly to the guide at KRISTV.com.

Clear the Shelters: Meet Sage

• Sage is a 4-year-old cat looking for a forever home.

• She is spayed and has special dietary needs.

• You can meet her at the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Our annual Clear the Shelters campaign is underway, and today we're introducing you to a very special cat named Sage. She's 4 years old, spayed and weighs about 16 pounds. Sage does have special dietary needs, so she'll need a family that's willing to stick with her care routine. But shelter staff say she's ready to find a loving, calm home. If Sage sounds like the right fit for your family, you can visit the Gulf Coast Humane Society to meet her.

Powerball Jackpot Nears $1 Billion

• No ticket matched all six numbers Monday night.

• The jackpot has climbed to an estimated $975 million.

• The next drawing is Wednesday night.

And finally, the Powerball jackpot is getting awfully close to the billion-dollar mark. No ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night's drawing, sending the estimated jackpot soaring to $975 million. The next drawing is Wednesday night, giving hopeful players another shot at one of the largest jackpots in recent history.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We'll see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.