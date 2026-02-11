6 Things to Know: push to save jobs at the CCAD to Bob Hall Pier receiving official opening date

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning and happy February 11th. Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We are tracking several major headlines this morning, like authorities in Arizona are searching a home tied to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. President Trump is welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for high level talks. Locally, leaders are fighting to protect jobs at the Corpus Christi Army Depot, Aransas Pass is breaking ground on a major flood control project, Bob Hall Pier is preparing to reopen, and families can take advantage of a special veggie voucher event tonight.

Here is what you need to know:

Arizona Authorities Search Home In Nancy Guthrie Case



Police are searching a home in Rio Rico, Arizona.

The homeowner says her son in law was questioned and denies involvement.

No official update yet from the FBI or Pima County Sheriff.

Authorities in Arizona are searching a house in connection to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. The woman who owns the home in Rio Rico says investigators were questioning her son in law and told reporters he quote had nothing to do with that. She says she allowed authorities inside because she has nothing to hide. So far, there has been no official word from the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department regarding the search. Nancy Guthrie is the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

President Trump Hosts Israeli Prime Minister At White House



Netanyahu plans to discuss potential military options against Iran.

Israeli officials will present new intelligence on Iran’s capabilities.

Talks follow last year’s 12 day conflict between Israel and Iran.

President Trump is welcoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House today. Israeli sources say Netanyahu plans to present fresh intelligence on Iran’s military capabilities and discuss possible military options. Israel remains skeptical that ongoing United States negotiations with Iran will succeed. The meeting comes months after Israel’s surprise attack on Iranian military and nuclear facilities in June. That 12 day conflict ended after President Trump urged Netanyahu to halt another wave of strikes.

Local Leaders Rally To Protect Army Depot Jobs



Mayor Paulette Guajardo and Judge Connie Scott will hold a 2:30 news conference.

Leaders will outline strategies to safeguard jobs at the depot.

The facility remains a major economic driver for the Coastal Bend.

Corpus Christi leaders are working to protect jobs at the Corpus Christi Army Depot. Mayor Paulette Guajardo and Nueces County Judge Connie Scott will hold a news conference this afternoon at 2:30 to outline strategies aimed at safeguarding employment at the military installation. The depot plays a critical role in the regional economy. KRIS 6 will provide live coverage on all streaming platforms.

Aransas Pass Breaks Ground On New Pump Station



The Wheeler and Huff station will add 15,000 gallons per minute of capacity.

The project improves flood protection during severe weather.

Funding comes from state disaster recovery grants.

City leaders in Aransas Pass are breaking ground today on a new stormwater pump station. The Wheeler and Huff station will add more than 15,000 gallons per minute of pumping capacity, strengthening flood mitigation during heavy rain events. The project is funded through disaster recovery grants from the state. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the intersection of Wheeler Avenue and Huff Street.

Bob Hall Pier Set To Reopen Later This Month



The pier will officially reopen February 24.

Admission will be free for the first 90 days.

County leaders say the rebuild restores a beloved community landmark.

A long awaited reopening is just weeks away on Padre Island. Bob Hall Pier will officially reopen on February 24. The newly reconstructed fishing pier will be free to the public for the first 90 days. Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney says the project gives residents and visitors alike the opportunity to once again enjoy one of the area’s most iconic coastal destinations.

Grow Local Hosting Veggie Voucher Giveaway



First 100 kids receive a free 5 dollar voucher.

Event runs 5 to 8 tonight at the Art Center.

Families can enjoy a cooking demo and bracelet making.

Grow Local South Texas is hosting its first Veggie Voucher giveaway today at the Downtown Farmer’s Market. The first 100 kids will receive a free 5 dollar voucher to spend at the market. The event runs from 5 to 8 tonight at the Art Center on Shoreline Boulevard. Families can also take part in a free cooking demonstration and friendship bracelet making.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.