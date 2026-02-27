6 Things to Know: President Trump visiting Corpus Christi, Last day of Early Voting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are with you on KRIS 6 News as we wrap up the week here in the Coastal Bend. Today, President Trump is set to visit Corpus Christi, early voting for the March primaries comes to an end, and a warrant amnesty deadline is fast approaching. We are also tracking a canceled legislative visit, maintenance work on the Ben Bolt water tower, and a nationwide pressure cooker recall you need to know about.

Here is what you need to know.

President Trump Visiting Corpus Christi



President Trump will visit the Port of Corpus Christi this afternoon.

Doors open at noon, with remarks expected at 2 p.m.

KRIS 6 will have full team coverage on air and online.

President Donald Trump will be in Corpus Christi later today. He is scheduled to visit the Port of Corpus Christi to discuss oil production and the economy. According to the Nueces County Republican Party, doors open at noon and the president’s remarks are expected around 2 p.m. We will carry coverage both on the air and online, with team coverage right here on KRIS 6. For the latest updates throughout the day, stay with us at kristv.com.

Talarico Visit Canceled



State Representative James Talarico canceled his planned Corpus Christi stop.

He is now scheduled to visit Edinburg in the Rio Grande Valley.

No official reason has been given for the change.

One visit that will not be happening today is from James Talarico. His office says he will instead be making a stop in Edinburg in the Rio Grande Valley. There is no word yet on why the Corpus Christi visit was canceled. We will continue to follow up and bring you updates as they become available.

Last Day Of Early Voting



Today is the final day of early voting for the March primary election.

Election Day is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Polling locations are listed on our website.

If you are planning to cast your ballot early in the March primary election, today is your last chance to do so. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3rd. You can find a full list of polling locations on our website at kristv.com, along with information on local races.

Warrant Roundup Amnesty Ending



Amnesty period for outstanding municipal court warrants ends tomorrow.

Residents can resolve warrants or set up payment plans.

Warrant roundup enforcement begins Sunday.

If you have outstanding warrants or unpaid fees with Corpus Christi Municipal Court, time is running out. The amnesty period for the annual warrant roundup campaign ends tomorrow. During this time, you can resolve outstanding warrants or set up a payment plan to avoid arrest. The official warrant roundup begins Sunday.

Ben Bolt Water Tower Maintenance



Ben Bolt water tower taken out of service for maintenance.

Officials say rust buildup prompted proactive repairs.

Project costs $300,000 and will take about three more weeks.

The Jim Wells County Fresh Water District has taken the Ben Bolt water tower out of service for maintenance. Officials say rust buildup led them to act proactively to prevent larger issues in the future. General Manager Octavio Flores says water quality is regularly monitored and that the system remains safe. The project is costing the district $300,000, with work expected to continue for another three weeks.

Pressure Cooker Recall



More than 40,000 Gourmia six-quart pressure cookers recalled.

Units sold between 2017 and 2020 at Best Buy and online.

Lid can open while pressurized, posing a burn risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a warning involving more than 40,000 pressure cookers.

The recall affects Gourmia six-quart pressure cookers sold between 2017 and 2020 at Best Buy, other retailers, and online. Officials say the lid can open while the unit is still pressurized, creating a serious burn risk. Owners are urged to stop using the cookers immediately and dispose of them properly. Do not sell or give them away.

